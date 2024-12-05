With life being so busy and with so much to celebrate all year round, it is worthwhile to have a few simple, party-friendly recipe ideas up your sleeve for when the occasion arises. This easy muffuletta party pinwheels recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for the job. Requiring only 15 minutes of hands-on work before the pastry is chilled and then baked, these pinwheels are almost as simple as it gets, and they make a wonderful finger food that can be enjoyed either cold or warm from the oven.

These muffuletta party pinwheels are inspired by the New Orleans cold cut classic, the muffuletta sandwich. However, instead of the delicious fillings being loaded into the wondrously light and fluffy Italian muffuletta bread, they are served up surrounded by flaky buttery pastry. With a layer of olive tapenade, slices of salami, and a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, these pinwheels are packed with the taste of the New Orleans classic. These are the perfect party food to pass around to anyone who enjoys the flavors of the iconic muffuletta sandwich.