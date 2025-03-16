The Easy No-Yeast Pizza Dough That Never Lets Us Down
Whether you are cooking for one or feeding a big family, chances are pizza is one of your go-to weekly meals. A crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and endless options for fun toppings make pizza the ultimate crowd-pleaser. But preparing a yeasted pizza crust takes more time and effort than many people can afford on a busy weekday. Luckily, with this recipe, you can whip up a fresh batch of pizza dough with pantry staples in minutes. How do we do this without yeast? The baking powder gives it just enough lift to create a solid base, resulting in a light and crisp crust with a chewy texture. Adding a drizzle of olive oil infuses the dough with golden richness, and a sprinkle of garlic granules and Italian seasoning finishes off the savory flavor, making this crust the perfect base for all of your favorite toppings.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The greatest thing about pizza is you can make a different version every week and tailor the toppings to the preferences of your family. I like to enjoy pizza as a main course, snack, or starter." Keep reading to learn how to make your new favorite pizza dough on repeat.
Gather the ingredients for easy no-yeast pizza dough that never lets us down
To make this recipe, you only need a few ingredients, most of which you probably already have. Check your pantry for all-purpose flour, olive oil, baking powder, salt, garlic granules, and Italian seasoning. You can easily swap garlic powder for the garlic granules, and avocado oil will make a good substitute for the olive oil if needed.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Spray the pizza pan with cooking spray
Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, garlic granules, and Italian seasoning.
Step 4: Add water and oil
Add the water and olive oil and stir with a wooden spoon or Danish whisk to combine the ingredients.
Step 5: Knead the dough
Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead for 3 minutes until the dough is smooth.
Step 6: Roll out the dough
Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle.
Step 7: Transfer dough to pan and bake
Transfer the dough to the prepared pizza pan and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 8: Add toppings and serve
Remove the pan from the oven, add sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, and cook for 10 more minutes.
The Easy No-Yeast Pizza Dough That Never Lets Us Down
Nothing beats pizza as a fun and versatile dinner, and with our no-yeast pizza dough you have the perfect base for all your favorite toppings in 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour + more for dusting the work surface
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, garlic granules, and Italian seasoning.
- Add the water and olive oil and stir with a wooden spoon or Danish whisk to combine the ingredients.
- Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead for 3 minutes until the dough is smooth.
- Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle.
- Transfer the dough to the prepared pizza pan and bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven, add sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, and cook for 10 more minutes.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|260
|Total Fat
|4.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|299.9 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g
How can I make the pizza dough ahead of time?
If you want to get a jump on the week and do some meal prep, there are a few ways to make this dough ahead of time. After kneading the dough, you can refrigerate it for up to 2 days. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container. When you are ready to use it, pull it out of the fridge and let it sit on the counter for about 30 minutes before rolling it out. You can also freeze the dough. Just wrap it tightly or place it in a freezer-safe container and freeze it for up to 3 months. To thaw out the dough, move it to the fridge overnight, then let it come to room temperature on the counter for 30 minutes before using.
Another way to make it ahead is to bake the crust so it's ready for toppings. It is best to do this a few hours before making the full pizza. Just wrap it tightly and store it in the fridge before you're ready to add the sauce and toppings.
What are some topping ideas for the pizza?
There is no shortage of options when it comes to topping the pizza. Of course, you can go the classic route with pizza sauce and mozzarella, and call it good. Pesto sauce is also quick to whip up and adds loads of vivid flavor to build upon. Or you can load it up with lots of veggies. Thinly sliced bell peppers, sliced red onions, sliced mushrooms, and halved cherry tomatoes work well. If you add mushrooms, it's best to give them a quick saute before adding they so they release their moisture and don't dry out in the oven. To add extra freshness, when the pizza is done baking with toppings, pile on some fresh arugula, spinach, or basil.
You can add the standard cheese and meats like mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni, and sausage, or for a bolder taste go for spicy sausage, smoked provolone, and pepperoncini. A summer favorite is grilled corn, chipotle sauce, and jalapeños. For the gourmet food lover, add fig jam, blue cheese, and walnuts.
To make a vegan pizza, try topping it with either vegan cheese or hummus, and add an array of veggies. For added heartiness add barbecued jackfruit, crumbled vegan sausage or tempeh, buffalo cauliflower, and a drizzle of vegan ranch dressing.