The Easy No-Yeast Pizza Dough That Never Lets Us Down

Whether you are cooking for one or feeding a big family, chances are pizza is one of your go-to weekly meals. A crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and endless options for fun toppings make pizza the ultimate crowd-pleaser. But preparing a yeasted pizza crust takes more time and effort than many people can afford on a busy weekday. Luckily, with this recipe, you can whip up a fresh batch of pizza dough with pantry staples in minutes. How do we do this without yeast? The baking powder gives it just enough lift to create a solid base, resulting in a light and crisp crust with a chewy texture. Adding a drizzle of olive oil infuses the dough with golden richness, and a sprinkle of garlic granules and Italian seasoning finishes off the savory flavor, making this crust the perfect base for all of your favorite toppings.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The greatest thing about pizza is you can make a different version every week and tailor the toppings to the preferences of your family. I like to enjoy pizza as a main course, snack, or starter." Keep reading to learn how to make your new favorite pizza dough on repeat.