10 Store-Bought Pizza Crusts, Ranked Worst To Best

There isn't a soul on this Earth who doesn't enjoy a fresh, piping hot slice of pizza adorned with their favorite toppings. While there's nothing like a steamy pie from your favorite pizzeria, the price of ordering take-out frequently can add up and start to become a financial burden. Luckily, most supermarkets and online grocery retailers carry plain pizza crusts so you can enjoy an oven-fresh pie without leaving home and paying hefty prices. Unlike opting for a frozen pizza, using premade crusts allows you to deck out your pie with unique pizza sauce and all your favorite toppings, no matter how obscure. Anchovies and pineapple? You probably won't find that in the freezer section, but by using a plain pizza crust, all your sweet-and-salty dreams can be made a reality.

There are a lot of options for store-bought pizza crusts, from personal pies to raw dough to family-sized crusts. I chose some of the most popular options and made pizza at home to determine which crust made the most delicious pie. I opted for classic pepperoni and plain mozzarella for every pizza, using standard ingredients with no intricate flavors so that the flavor of each crust was apparent. I spread a thin layer of sauce on each pie and piled on plenty of cheese and toppings — though not excessively — to determine if the crusts can withstand a fully-loaded pizza. After making all 10 pizzas, I tasted each one and ranked them from worst to best based primarily on their taste, texture, and stability, so you know which crust to choose for your next family (or solo — I don't judge) pizza night.

