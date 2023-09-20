Think Beyond The Red Sauce For Your Next Homemade Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homemade pizza isn't just great because pizza is delicious, it's great because it opens up so many opportunities for fun and experimentation. Grab a pizza from your local take-out spot and the most unusual topping might be pineapple or barbecue sauce. But at home the only limits are your imagination and what's in your pantry. Do pickles work on pizza? What about apples? There's only one way to find out. All that potential creativity is why we reached out to pizza expert and author of The Joy Of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know, Dan Richer, to ask him about how he mixes up his recipes, and he had some great suggestions that go beyond just crafting inspired pizza toppings.

Richer told us that some of his favorite and most creative pizzas have swapped out the standard red tomato sauce for richer or creamier alternatives. Richer says, "I love béchamel or even just a drizzle of heavy cream to provide some moisture." Sounds like a tasty variation on a classic white pizza. Even more special was a pie Richer enjoyed that incorporated pork broth for a succulent meaty base. "One of my favorite pizzas was inspired by the soup dumpling, which uses gelatinized pork broth that melts in the oven and turns into a rich pork sauce," he said. With a culinary tradition as diverse as pizza making, there are tons of choices out there to mix up the sauce and create a truly unique and memorable pie.