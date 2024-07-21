Jalapeño Popper Party Pinwheel Recipe

If you're having a party and looking for some easy but impressive snacks to serve, you might want to consider making jalapeño popper party pinwheels. Not only are these flavor-packed and full of fun crunchy-creamy textures, but they're also quick to put together and can be made ahead — 2 very important criteria for party food. This recipe, inspired by the popular cheesy appetizer jalapeno poppers, starts by blending jalapeños with cream cheese, sour cream, and spices. This tangy sauce with just the right kick of heat is a fabulous base for the pinwheels, and you might find yourself adding it to just about everything. Think bagels, crackers, sandwiches, and baked potatoes.

Then we're adding more jalapeño, fresh red pepper and scallions, savory and salty cheese, and bright and peppery cilantro. The secret ingredient is corn chips, which add just the right amount of crunch to give us the ultimate rolled-up pinwheel. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These pinwheels will definitely be the hit of the party, and even if there is no party, they make for a fun dinner when you're in the mood to graze."