Hard Vs Soft Caramel: What's The Actual Difference?

Every sweets lover has their own opinion on caramel — beyond whether you pronounce it as "care-a-mel" or "car-mel," you might prefer it in a soft and chewy form or as a crunchy hard candy. Wondering what allows it to take on these different forms? The difference between hard and soft caramels mainly has to do with the temperature they're cooked to, as well as optional extra ingredients.

All types of caramel, from salted caramel sauce to solid candies, start with white sugar heated in a pot until it melts at 320 degrees Fahrenheit. This can be done using a "wet" or "dry" method. The latter involves heating sugar by itself, while the wet method combines it with water, which helps to prevent burning — one of the most infamous mistakes to avoid when making caramel. Around 340 degrees F, the sugar starts to brown and caramelize, taking on a light amber color.

From there, you can cook the syrup darker and darker, giving it a progressively richer, more toasted flavor to match, until it reaches a deep brown color with slightly bitter notes. Whether you prefer a lighter taste or think dark-colored caramel is worth the risk, the stage you cook it to also changes its texture. Hard caramels are cooked for longer to drive off moisture and produce a brittle crunch, while soft ones are cooked to a cooler final temp and contain dairy to further soften them.