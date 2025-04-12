Analog Vs Digital Candy Thermometers: The Pros And Cons Of Using Each
Home bakers and candy makers will find a candy thermometer is a vital tool to have on hand. Depending on the type of sweet treat you are making, it's important to bring the candy mixture or sugar to a particular temperature to get the right texture and results. From chewy caramel to snappy brittle or toffee, it's important to accurately read the temperature of the candy as you make it. While there are two types of thermometers to choose from — analog and digital — there are advantages to each type, including the display, the accuracy of the reading, how fast the temperature reading appears, and even some extra features for convenience. In fact, Alton Brown recommends keeping two different thermometers in your kitchen.
A typical analog candy thermometer is usually a glass thermometer held in the center of a stainless steel frame, while a digital one has a long metal probe with a small screen embedded in the handle to display the temperature. Some digital candy thermometers don't even have to be inserted into the boiling candy. You can simply point it at the mixture and use an infrared sensor to take an instant reading of the temperature.
Analog thermometers are more affordable and durable
The most important (and most basic) function of a candy thermometer is reading the temperature. However, the way in which an analog and digital thermometer presents the current temperature is quite different. In an analog thermometer, the colored alcohol (which replaced mercury) inside the glass tube rises in response to the heat of the substance it's resting in. So, to read it, you need to stoop to eye level to get a good reading on the line. You can then see the temperature once the line slows or stops moving.
Because you're using your naked eye to judge where the mercury is on an analog thermometer, you're only likely to read a whole number for the temperature. It's too difficult to see fractions of degrees on a smaller candy thermometer. As such, it can only provide a read to the whole number without any decimal places.
A design advantage of analog thermometers, however, is that they don't require batteries or recharging like digital thermometers. That means you'll never have to worry about the thermometer dying midway through cooking a batch of candy. Despite the minor inconvenience of reading these thermometers, this option tends to be more affordable and durable because they generally have less advanced features.
Digital thermometers are easier to read and more accurate
Digital thermometers provide a simple read on the current temperature by displaying the exact number on its screen. There's no need to rely on reading the temperature based on a moving substance. So, as soon as the numbers slow or pause, you can rest assured you have the temperature reading. This is also why meat thermometers can be helpful for baking or even candy making, though not ideal. Additionally, a digital thermometer typically reads at least to the tenth decimal place — if not further. Therefore, with a more detailed temperature reading, a digital thermometer provides a more accurate read.
On the other hand, digital thermometers tend to be more sensitive, which means they might break more easily. They are also more expensive than their analog counterparts. But no matter which type of thermometer you use, it's important to ensure the bottom of the thermometer does not touch the bottom of the pot. If it does, the heat source radiating directly under the pot could give an inaccurate, higher reading. Be sure to hold or pin the thermometer to the side to keep it from slipping and coming into contact with the pot. This will also help prevent the thermometer from scratching your cookware.
Both thermometers read the temperature very quickly
When you're trying to keep up with a pot of boiling sugar to remove it from the heat at just the right moment, it's important for the temperature to read quickly on the thermometer. Fortunately, there isn't a significant difference between the read time of an analog or a digital thermometer, though digital ones are slightly faster at reading and displaying the temperature.
Despite the nominal difference in how long it takes each type of thermometer to read the temperature, it's always best to keep a close eye on anything you're cooking. Foods that require reaching a certain point — like candy — can quickly change. If the heat is too high or you use a pot that transfers heat more quickly than others, you might be surprised how quickly the candy can reach the right temperature. So, watch for visual cues such as color, bubbles, and crystallization in addition to watching the thermometer.
Both thermometers have additional features
Depending on the thermometer you have or buy, both analog and digital versions have advantages and special features. Some analog thermometers feature a U-shaped probe to prevent it from scratching the bottom of your cookware. These thermometers also have easy-to-read markers on the stainless steel frame signaling which temperatures are ideal for different types of foods (like jam) and candy-making stages. Because of this, you don't have to read the temperature as carefully if you are using these indicators.
Digital thermometers can have a wide range of special features. From setting alarms to using no-contact infrared for temperature checks, these thermometers can do so much. And it never hurts to have an instant-read thermometer when baking pies either. (Not to mention, no-contact readings mean you'll have less to clean up too.)
So, no matter which type of candy thermometer you choose to keep in your kitchen, both are great options. Depending on the features and priorities you have for a candy thermometer, you can easily choose between analog or digital options.