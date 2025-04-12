Analog Vs Digital Candy Thermometers: The Pros And Cons Of Using Each

The most important (and most basic) function of a candy thermometer is reading the temperature. However, the way in which an analog and digital thermometer presents the current temperature is quite different. In an analog thermometer, the colored alcohol (which replaced mercury) inside the glass tube rises in response to the heat of the substance it's resting in. So, to read it, you need to stoop to eye level to get a good reading on the line. You can then see the temperature once the line slows or stops moving.

Because you're using your naked eye to judge where the mercury is on an analog thermometer, you're only likely to read a whole number for the temperature. It's too difficult to see fractions of degrees on a smaller candy thermometer. As such, it can only provide a read to the whole number without any decimal places.

A design advantage of analog thermometers, however, is that they don't require batteries or recharging like digital thermometers. That means you'll never have to worry about the thermometer dying midway through cooking a batch of candy. Despite the minor inconvenience of reading these thermometers, this option tends to be more affordable and durable because they generally have less advanced features.