Why Trying For Dark-Colored Caramel Is Worth The Risk

Caramel has proven to be an indispensable flavoring agent to have in the kitchen. Use it as a glaze for meats, a filling for pastries, and as a syrup for drinks, and find yourself enjoying the rich sweetness it lends to everything. It's convenient to make at home, with only sugar, cream, and butter as its basic ingredients. Add some vanilla extract and salt and you have a delectable salted caramel sauce.

Because sugar burns easily, it's often better to err on the safe side and remove it from the heat as soon as it has dissolved into a slightly thick syrup with a light caramel color. However, once you've already mastered making your own caramel sauce, it's worth letting it cook a little more to take on a deeper, richer hue. A darker-colored caramel sauce comes with a deeper flavor that can enhance a wide spectrum of dishes and desserts.

The exact temperature for cooking caramel sauce is 220 F, with the flame kept low and slow. Keep it cooking at this temperature longer than you usually would until it takes on a deep amber color to your liking. Since caramel doesn't continue to darken after being removed from the heat, you need to push through any fear of burning your sauce and let the color develop to the depth you like. As soon as it does, take the pan off the stove immediately. Carefully but quickly add in your butter and cream, plus your choice of additional flavoring.