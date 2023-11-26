What's The Exact Temperature Needed For Caramel Sauce?

Caramel sauce is the perfect way to add some extra sweetness and richness to a range of desserts. And, it's even better if you make it yourself, such as with Tasting Table's salted caramel sauce recipe. However, there are a few key things you need to keep in mind to get it just right — including the temperature.

The caramel sauce is cooked on the stove, and it can be easy to accidentally leave it on for too long to make sure that it's done, which can mess up the consistency. Luckily, there's an easy way to keep track of exactly when it's done: the temperature. To achieve the texture of sauce, the caramel needs to reach 220 F — and no more. The higher the temperature, the thicker the caramel will become. When it reaches 245 F, it becomes much more chewy and firm, which may still taste like caramel but is not at all fluid like we want a sauce to be. So, next time you're making homemade caramel sauce, make sure to bring out the candy thermometer and keep an eye on the temperature of that precious sauce.