Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips For Making The Perfect Caramel - Exclusive

Homemade caramel can scare even the most seasoned of home chefs; while it's not complicated to make, it can still pose some difficulties. In her new book "Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods," co-written with her daughter Ava Clark, Alex Guarnaschelli describes making caramel as "one of the simplest — and hardest! — things to do." Luckily, Guarnaschelli gave us a few extra tips on caramel-making during a recent exclusive interview. The first thing she pointed out was the safety risks of boiling sugar: "The reason people are intimidated is, rightfully so, because caramel can give you quite a memorable burn."

On a similar note, Guarnaschelli said, "It's like maybe watching a great white shark at the aquarium. You're looking at other fish, but you always know where the great white is. With caramel on the stove, you want to be passive with it in many ways but also constantly aware of where it's at." Caramel may not be incredibly hands-on, but stepping away for even a second can lead to burning caramel.