Cooking Is A Family Affair In Alex Guarnaschelli's New Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

What inspired you and your daughter, Ava, to write a cookbook together?

I come from a heavy food background, and I haven't been pushing food or cooking on Ava, because I think she needs to find it in her own natural way. I've found in the last couple of years that she goes in the kitchen and makes her own breakfast, makes her own school lunches, and everything like that.

I was noticing that she enjoys a lot of family recipes from my mother and me, but she also has a lot of her own, and she definitely has her own style when it comes to cooking and putting together food. I thought, if we do this, I want it to feel true and organic. I don't want it to feel forced. I asked her, and she said, "I really want to do my own recipes, Mom." I said that's perfect [and] that I don't think it'll work any other way.

So we pieced together the book. I said, "Why don't you bring me a lot of the things that interest you, and we can start to build a table of contents and a recipe list around that," because I felt like there were so many things that I could pick. I wanted it to begin with her voice, and then add mine on to get that genuine feeling of how a 16-year-old navigates the kitchen, or a 14-year-old, 12-year-old, 18, 10. It came together like that, like the pieces of a puzzle on a coffee table, and we just put them together, if that makes sense.

Is there any particular recipe in here that is a favorite or has a particularly strong meaning for either you or Ava?

When we went through the book when it was done, she said [about certain recipes], "This is so me" and "This is so you." I think when she finally saw the finished book, that's when she, in her way, allocated ... It was like a monopoly board. You get these avenues, and I get the railroads. The ones that mean a lot to me are the ones that she did that have absolutely nothing to do with me, because there are a lot that are a mix and some that are mine. The ones that stand out are a couple that she made because of things my mother loved to eat and Ava ate. There's a Dan Dan Noodle recipe and a marinated cucumber recipe. These are things my mother loved to eat, and Ava and my mother would eat them together.

My mother loved anything that was super tasty. My mom was literally what they call a supertaster. She literally had that extra set of taste buds, and Ava loved that. These were recipes that Ava wrote and tested as an homage to my mother. They're also things that she loves to eat. For me, those are two shining examples of this beautiful multi-generational dialogue that we have with food.