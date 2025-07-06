Elevate Your Picnic With This Hearty Prosciutto Sandwich Recipe

Placing choice ingredients between two slices of bread is a concept nearly as old as time itself. There's virtually no stopping what ingredients you can pile between two slices of bread, and anything from sauces to meats to fruits to cheeses will get the job done. When it comes to a sandwich that you'd want to take on a picnic, however, you do want to take care not to load it up with super messy ingredients. Instead, simple but fresh and whole ingredients work wonderfully for a picnic sandwich, with a solid crusty bread on the outside that won't crumble to pieces the second you take a bite.

This picnic-worthy prosciutto sandwich, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, checks all of the boxes, and it just might give your fellow picnic-goers sandwich envy. Salty rich prosciutto is paired with fresh mozzarella, smokey char-grilled peppers, and peppery arugula in soft yet crunchy ciabatta bread for true sophistication in sandwich form. Finished off with basil-infused butter to further elevate the dish, this sandwich is simplicity and elegance between two slices of well baked ciabatta. Simple, fresh, and hearty, this sandwich will take your picnic to the next level.