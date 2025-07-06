Elevate Your Picnic With This Hearty Prosciutto Sandwich Recipe
Placing choice ingredients between two slices of bread is a concept nearly as old as time itself. There's virtually no stopping what ingredients you can pile between two slices of bread, and anything from sauces to meats to fruits to cheeses will get the job done. When it comes to a sandwich that you'd want to take on a picnic, however, you do want to take care not to load it up with super messy ingredients. Instead, simple but fresh and whole ingredients work wonderfully for a picnic sandwich, with a solid crusty bread on the outside that won't crumble to pieces the second you take a bite.
This picnic-worthy prosciutto sandwich, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, checks all of the boxes, and it just might give your fellow picnic-goers sandwich envy. Salty rich prosciutto is paired with fresh mozzarella, smokey char-grilled peppers, and peppery arugula in soft yet crunchy ciabatta bread for true sophistication in sandwich form. Finished off with basil-infused butter to further elevate the dish, this sandwich is simplicity and elegance between two slices of well baked ciabatta. Simple, fresh, and hearty, this sandwich will take your picnic to the next level.
Gather the ingredients for this picnic-worthy prosciutto sandwich recipe
To begin this picnic-worthy prosciutto sandwich recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the basil butter you will want butter, fresh basil, garlic puree, lemon zest, and sea salt. To assemble the sandwich you will additionally need ciabatta bread, prosciutto, mozzarella, char-grilled bell peppers, and arugula.
Step 1: Add butter, basil, garlic, lemon zest, and salt to bowl
Add the softened butter, basil, garlic puree, lemon zest, and salt to a bowl.
Step 2: Mix well to combine the butter
Mix together well to combine.
Step 3: Slice the ciabatta
Slice the ciabatta loaf in half.
Step 4: Spread basil butter onto bread
Spread the basil butter onto both halves of the ciabatta.
Step 5: Layer on the prosciutto
Top one piece of bread with slices of prosciutto.
Step 6: Add mozzarella
Top the prosciutto with slices of mozzarella.
Step 7: Finish with peppers and arugula
Layer the char-grilled peppers and arugula on top of the mozzarella.
Step 8: Serve the picnic-worthy prosciutto sandwich
Place the top half of the ciabatta on top to close the sandwich and serve.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic puree
- ¼ teaspoon lemon zest
- Pinch of sea salt
- ½ loaf ciabatta bread (about 7 ounces)
- 4 slices prosciutto
- 4 ounces sliced fresh mozzarella
- ½ cup char-grilled bell peppers
- ½ cup loosely packed arugula
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|701
|Total Fat
|40.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|126.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|6.4 g
|Sodium
|1,704.9 mg
|Protein
|31.2 g
What is the best way to stack ingredients onto a sandwich to avoid sogginess?
When it comes to assembling a quality sandwich, the fillings you choose are of high importance. However, did you know that the way you stack your sandwich also matters quite a bit? We've all had the less-than-satisfying experience of eating a soggy sandwich, where a knife and fork seems like the only viable option to manage bread that has transformed into mush. This is why butter is such a magical ingredient when it comes to sandwich assembly; aside from its flavor, butter adds a much needed moisture barrier between the slices of bread and potentially wet ingredients.
For top tier sandwich stacking, you'll want to make sure to keep things like meats and harder sliced cheeses as your base layer, to protect the bread beneath. This is why this sandwich recipe begins by layering prosciutto over the basil butter. The ingredients with higher moisture content, like the mozzarella and then the char-grilled bell peppers, are stacked on top. This method gives the liquids space to mingle and drip down, giving you moist fillings whilst maintaining the integrity of the sandwich. Delicious!
Can I add other ingredients to this prosciutto sandwich?
The sheer versatility of this humble sandwich is one of its greatest selling points. There is little to stop you from adapting a sandwich recipe to suit your own dietary requirements or personal preferences, or simply to mix things up a little. If you prefer your cheese to pack a bit more of a punch, swap out the fresh mozzarella for something a little harder like Gruyère, or try Parmigiano Reggiano for a match truly made in heaven. Alternatively, blue cheeses like Gorgonzola are delicious when paired with the salty rich flavor of prosciutto.
For a fresher finish, use sliced beef tomatoes in place of the char-grilled bell peppers. Or, try swapping out the peppers for marinaded artichokes to add sophistication and a light citrus brightness to your picnic-worthy creation. If you like a little vinegary sharpness to your sandwiches, pickles will get the job done, pairing well with the other elements of this sandwich and adding a little more crunch to every mouthful.