Walnut, Pear, And Prosciutto Panini

The panini stands as an epitome of culinary fusion, seamlessly blending delicious flavors and textures. Whether it's a summery eggplant panini or a classic Cuban sandwich, these tasty sandwiches have just the right amount of crunch. For fall, we love to combine the flavors of walnuts and pears, two ingredients that have long been celebrated for their natural ability to taste great together. The earthy, nutty crunch of walnuts juxtaposed against the juicy, sweet notes of ripe pears offers a delightful contrast of texture and taste.

To incorporate this flavor duo into a sandwich, recipe developer Taylor Murray whipped up a walnut pesto that can be drizzled over pears and cheese. For the cheese, a rich, creamy burrata provides a luscious counterpoint, its soft texture melting gently into the warmth of the toasted bread, while the salty, delicate ribbons of prosciutto add depth and savoriness. Together, these ingredients come together to form a sandwich that's elegant enough to impress guests (or at least liven up a midweek lunch).