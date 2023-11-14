Why Parmigiano Reggiano Is The Perfect Cheese Pairing For Prosciutto Di Parma

Both Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto di Parma date back over a thousand years. Prosciutto is older, with Roman sources from 100 BC mentioning the high quality of air-cured ham from Parma. Prosciutto di Parma is produced to this day using the air-curing process, and it takes advantage of Parma's unique climate to cure the meat without smoking or cooking. The breezes from the Adriatic sea that flow around the city and cure the meat are thought to lend it a special flavor, and it's exclusively made with one Italian breed of pig.

Parmigiano Reggiano dates back to the Middle Ages when monks produced the hard cheese as a long-lasting food. Its deep flavor comes from the unique microbiological community in the local flora, which gets imparted into the raw milk used to make the cheese. Its impressiveness has been recognized for centuries, with attempts to safeguard the art and protect the name of the cheese dating back to the 17th century.

It's not just history and geography that tie the two together. The milk Parmigiano Reggiano is made from is only allowed to come from cows that are fed locally foraged grass and grains, and the whey byproduct of the cheese production is fed to the local pigs that get turned into prosciutto di Parma. One feeds into the other, and both are intimately tied to the land.