Pistachio Fans Will Crave This 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Recipe

Although we may think of ice cream as a fairly modern invention, it turns out that humans have been engineering ways to satisfy that craving for refreshing, cool treats for a long time. While we've certainly come a long way — culinarily speaking — since the Persians came up with semi-frozen sorbet-like mixtures in subterranean chambers, we certainly haven't lost our desire for chilled desserts. Thankfully, we haven't lost our creativity either and can make ice cream right at home — even without an ice cream maker.

This three-ingredient no-churn pistachio ice cream, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderfully easy dessert option for anyone who enjoys the particular nutty flavor of pistachio. With only three ingredients and five minutes of hands-on prep time (though you will need to let it freeze for several hours), it couldn't be simpler to whip up this ice cream recipe. Best of all, no fancy equipment is needed for this no-churn ice cream besides a mixer. The resulting dessert is luxuriously rich and creamy with a touch of elegance.