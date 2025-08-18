Pistachio Fans Will Crave This 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Recipe
Although we may think of ice cream as a fairly modern invention, it turns out that humans have been engineering ways to satisfy that craving for refreshing, cool treats for a long time. While we've certainly come a long way — culinarily speaking — since the Persians came up with semi-frozen sorbet-like mixtures in subterranean chambers, we certainly haven't lost our desire for chilled desserts. Thankfully, we haven't lost our creativity either and can make ice cream right at home — even without an ice cream maker.
This three-ingredient no-churn pistachio ice cream, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderfully easy dessert option for anyone who enjoys the particular nutty flavor of pistachio. With only three ingredients and five minutes of hands-on prep time (though you will need to let it freeze for several hours), it couldn't be simpler to whip up this ice cream recipe. Best of all, no fancy equipment is needed for this no-churn ice cream besides a mixer. The resulting dessert is luxuriously rich and creamy with a touch of elegance.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient no-churn pistachio ice cream
To begin this three-ingredient no-churn pistachio ice cream recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want heavy cream, condensed milk, and pistachio cream. If you are based in the U.K., as Rye is, you will want to use the British equivalent of heavy cream, which is double cream. Though double cream has a slightly higher fat content than heavy cream, both work equally well for this ice cream recipe.
3-Ingredient No-Churn Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe
At first glance, it's hard to believe this no-churn ice cream recipe only involves three ingredients - one being pistachio cream, of course.
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 14 ounces condensed milk
- 1 cup pistachio cream
Directions
- In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add the heavy cream.
- Whip the heavy cream on medium-high if using a stand mixer until soft peaks are formed.
- Add the condensed milk.
- Place the pistachio cream in the bowl.
- Gently mix on low until the ingredients are combined.
- Transfer the pistachio ice cream mixture to a freezable container.
- Use a spatula to smooth out the top.
- Cover well and freeze for at least 8 hours.
- Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|463
|Total Fat
|36.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.3 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|117.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|29.6 g
|Sodium
|87.1 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g
Can I add more ingredients to spruce up this no-churn pistachio ice cream recipe?
While this three-ingredient no-churn pistachio ice cream is dreamy all by itself, there are ways to take it up a notch. The simplest way is to fold in some chopped roasted pistachio nuts to increase the pistachio flavor and add texture. Alternatively, white chocolate pairs wonderfully with the pistachio taste, so some white chocolate chips folded in can add sweetness. In addition to the forementioned options, crushed cookies or biscuits deliver a crunchy texture and work well alongside other ingredient additions.
If you're looking to add something fruity, we have several suggestions, such as swirling some raspberry, strawberry, or cherry pie filling through the ice cream mixture before freezing. Or incorporate a little rose water or orange blossom water for a truly special dessert. For simpler ingredient additions to elevate this homemade ice cream, a pinch of cardamom or a dash of vanilla extract will add depth and warmth to the ice cream. If you prefer a boozy element and decadent adults-only dessert, mix in a dash or two of Baileys Irish Cream to complement the creamy, sweet, nutty notes of this ice cream.
Can I make pistachio cream or paste at home?
These days, plenty of supermarkets stock pistachio cream. However, if you can't get your hands on any or would like to make your own from scratch, it is entirely possible. This delicious Italian treat, known as crema al pistacchio, is usually made with some variation of pistachios, white chocolate, milk, sugar, and oil. It's slightly different from pistachio butter, which tends to be a thicker mixture comprised of just pistachios, oil, and occasionally a sweetener.
To make your own pistachio cream, according to recipe developer Miriam Hahn, you will first want to soak the pistachios in a bowl of boiling water. After draining and removing any loose skins, the pistachios can then be blended to form a fine, crumb-like mixture. Create a mixture of melted white chocolate with milk and add it to the blender with oil and vanilla extract. Blend again to create a deliciously sweet and indulgent cream. If you have any left from your ice cream recipe, you can store it in the fridge for up to a week.