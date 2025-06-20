Give Summer Vegetables A Whole New Life With This Puff Pastry Tarts Recipe

You don't need to be a pastry chef to whip together a show-stopping appetizer that looks like it came from the corner French bakery. Instead, you can make these summer vegetable puff pastry tarts, courtesy of recipe developer Miriam Hahn, for a simplified take on what would normally be an intricate pastry. The secret weapon is puff pastry, a frozen gem that you can pick up at nearly any grocery store, which serves as the base for these tarts. The flaky, golden base is layered with a lemony herb cream cheese, and topped with seasonal summer veggies that are roasted to perfection. Each bite is light and tangy with a buttery crust that melts in your mouth.

These tarts make a beautiful addition to an outdoor garden party, Sunday brunch, or wine and appetizer night. The best part is that they take very little time to create, with no prior pastry skills necessary, and you can even use up plenty of your own garden's harvest to boot. "In the summer when my garden is overflowing with seasonal produce, I love getting creative and using it in unique ways like this puff pastry tart," Hahn says. "Once you have the basic recipe down, you can swap in other veggies and make a new version each time."