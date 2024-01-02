The wonderful thing about a tarte tatin is that it is more of a cooking style blueprint for a wide variety of different pastry creations than one specific dish. You can adapt this glazed beet and thyme tarte tatin recipe in an assortment of ways, whether you have dietary or taste preferences, or the supermarket doesn't have certain ingredients in stock.

If you would like to step up the wow factor for this recipe, you can purchase some different types of beet and then oven-roast them before incorporating them into the tarte tatin. Some beautifully colored and striped varieties would make this dish a real showstopper, such as golden beets and striking red and white candy-striped Chioggia beets. You can also tweak the taste of the tarte tatin by adding different herbs with the thyme or instead of it. Rosemary, tarragon, or even a dash of herbes de Provence would all create new flavor profiles for the dish.

While this recipe uses ready-rolled puff pastry, it is also possible to make the tarte tatin with store-bought or even homemade shortcrust pastry to give the recipe a different finish. Similarly, if you are able to source it, regular pastry can be substituted with a gluten-free variety to make this dish safe for those following a gluten-free diet.