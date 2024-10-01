The Italians know how to pull off a comfort dish like no other — after all, it's them we have to thank for both pasta and pizza. Risotto is another meal to add to the list; with its thick, creamy consistency, risotto is both classically simple yet wonderfully hearty and filling. If you can't get enough of this creamy rice dish but want to switch things up from classic risotto, then this shrimp and summer vegetable risotto recipe — from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye — is just the right fit.

The rich flavor and vivid yellow hue of a classic risotto Milanese is combined with the fresh summer flavors of roasted zucchini and cherry tomatoes in this sumptuous dinner offering. The risotto is lovingly cooked with plenty of white wine, garlic, and Parmesan alongside saffron to give it heaps of flavor. Finally, fresh shrimp are pan-seared to juicy perfection before going on top of the risotto with a sprinkling of fresh basil, for a summer feast fit for a king (or, dinner party guests at the very least).