Shrimp And Summer Vegetable Risotto Recipe
The Italians know how to pull off a comfort dish like no other — after all, it's them we have to thank for both pasta and pizza. Risotto is another meal to add to the list; with its thick, creamy consistency, risotto is both classically simple yet wonderfully hearty and filling. If you can't get enough of this creamy rice dish but want to switch things up from classic risotto, then this shrimp and summer vegetable risotto recipe — from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye — is just the right fit.
The rich flavor and vivid yellow hue of a classic risotto Milanese is combined with the fresh summer flavors of roasted zucchini and cherry tomatoes in this sumptuous dinner offering. The risotto is lovingly cooked with plenty of white wine, garlic, and Parmesan alongside saffron to give it heaps of flavor. Finally, fresh shrimp are pan-seared to juicy perfection before going on top of the risotto with a sprinkling of fresh basil, for a summer feast fit for a king (or, dinner party guests at the very least).
Gather the ingredients for this shrimp and summer vegetable risotto recipe
To begin this shrimp and summer vegetable risotto recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For starters, you'll need zucchini, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and salt and pepper. For the risotto itself you will want more olive oil, chicken stock, a Parmesan rind, butter, a yellow onion, garlic, risotto rice, white wine, saffron, grated Parmesan, shrimp, and fresh basil to serve.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Slice the zucchini
Slice the zucchini into chunks.
Step 3: Prepare the summer vegetables
Add the zucchini and cherry tomatoes to a baking sheet along with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Roast
Place in the oven to roast for 25 minutes. After roasting, set aside.
Step 5: Prepare the stock
Meanwhile, heat the chicken stock with the Parmesan rind in it, until it is simmering gently.
Step 6: Begin the risotto
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large, deep pan over medium heat.
Step 7: Saute the onion and garlic
Add the diced onion and crushed garlic to the pan and saute for 5 to 6 minutes, until softened.
Step 8: Add the rice
Add the risotto rice to the pan and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 9: Pour in white wine
Pour in the white wine and cook the rice for 2 minutes, until all the wine is absorbed.
Step 10: Add stock and saffron
Add a ladleful of the chicken stock and the saffron to the rice and stir.
Step 11: Feed the rice with stock
Continue to feed the rice with the stock each time the pan begins to get a little dry. Stir regularly to agitate the rice granules.
Step 12: Remove risotto from heat
When the stock has been used up and the rice is soft and creamy but retains a little bite (this should take roughly 20 to 25 minutes), remove the risotto from the heat.
Step 13: Whisk in butter
Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons butter into the risotto to emulsify.
Step 14: Add Parmesan and seasoning
Stir in the grated Parmesan and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 15: Add the vegetables
Add the cooked zucchini and tomato mixture to the risotto.
Step 16: Heat oil in a pan
Heat a new pan with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over high heat.
Step 17: Cook the shrimp
Add the shrimp to the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes, until they are mostly pink.
Step 18: Flip the shrimp
Flip the shrimp over to finish off on the other side for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 19: Top the risotto with shrimp
Top the risotto with the seared shrimp.
Step 20: Serve
Serve with fresh chopped basil and an extra sprinkling of Parmesan cheese if desired.
- 2 medium zucchini
- ½ pound cherry tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 7 cups chicken stock
- 1 Parmesan rind
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 ½ cups risotto rice
- 1 cup white wine
- Pinch of saffron
- ½ cup grated Parmesan, plus extra for serving
- 12 ounces shrimp, shell on
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
What type of rice should I use for risotto?
When it comes down to it, making a good risotto is all about the type of rice you use. You could be the best chef in the world and you wouldn't be able to create thick and creamy risotto if you used the wrong grain. Long grain rice, for example, is known for its light and fluffy qualities, perfect for absorbing rich sauces from curries or stews, or for using in rice salads. However, long grain rice is not a good type to use when making risotto as it won't reach that desired creamy consistency. To make a deliciously hearty risotto you will need to use a short grain rice variety which has a high starch content, as this is what creates the thick and creamy texture for which risotto is known and loved. Luckily, there are a few great options to choose from.
Arborio rice is a classic risotto choice, and some would argue arborio is the best choice of grain when cooking up a risotto. Originating from Northern Italy, this grain will easily cook up into a wonderfully thick and creamy risotto due to its high starch content, so if you can find it in the grocery store (which shouldn't be a difficult task as it's readily available at most grocers), then you can't go wrong with arborio. Another wonderful option is carnaroli, which will likely be a little more pricy and harder to source, but is well worth it for the rich and thick yet delicate risotto it can create.
How can I customize this shrimp and vegetable risotto?
Risotto is the kind of the meal that is wonderfully easy to customize once you have mastered the basics of this classic Italian dish. This shrimp and summer vegetable risotto recipe, for example, uses a risotto Milanese as its base (a basic risotto with the addition of saffron) and then adorns the beautifully golden rice dish with seasonal roasted vegetables and seared shrimp. A simple way to put your own spin on this dish is by switching up the vegetables you choose to add to the mix. While Rye uses zucchini and cherry tomatoes, these can be switched up according to your preferences, the seasonal availability, or what you happen to have left over in the fridge. Broccoli makes a great addition, as do bell peppers, mushrooms, butternut squash, carrots, green beans, or anything that takes your fancy.
An easy way to give this risotto dish a different flavor finish is by switching out the chicken stock for a different variety. Vegetable stock would add a lighter finish to the meal, and fish stock would tie in well with the seared shrimp, emphasizing the sea food flavors in this recipe. Finally, while the saffron adds both wonderful flavor and color to the risotto, it can be a pricy ingredient and isn't necessary to make this a delicious and filling meal option. If you do choose to omit the saffron, frying the shrimp in a seasoning can be a great, different way to add a little spice and color to the dish.