11 Tips To Keep In Mind For The Best Tasting Risotto

When it comes to making the perfect risotto, you have to get one thing right before you start — the type of rice. You can't use plain white rice and expect to get a delicious Italian risotto and Arborio rice is the one many home cooks opt for. However, chef Tommaso Iorio suggests there are two good options to consider.

"In Italy, for example, the two major varieties that chefs often debate over are Arborio and Carnaroli. Personally, I prefer the latter. It's a bit like asking if we prefer a Ferrari or a Lamborghini," he jokes. "Both are great."

Though Arborio rice is more widely available in the States, Carnaroli is known as the king of risotto rice, since its higher starch content leads to a creamier dish. "It is crucial to use one of these varieties because they have been selected over time specifically to create splendid risottos," Iorio says. "For instance, Carnaroli has a grain that doesn't overcook and holds its texture, maintaining an al dente core."

Since serving it al dente is a crucial part of a perfect risotto, Carnaroli rice should be on your grocery list if you're aiming to make the ultimate Italian dish. If you can't get a hold of it, however, Arborio will more than suffice, especially if you follow the rest of chef Iorio's expert tips.