This Elevated Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Is A Perfect Match

Unless you don't have much of a sweet tooth or prefer to enjoy exclusively homemade baked goods, there's a good chance you've at least heard of Crumbl Cookies (and perhaps you've tried a cookie or two — or more). Known for its impossibly large cookies and rotating menu, Crumbl has churned out quite a few impressive and creative cookie flavors over the years, but nothing can beat the tried-and-true simplicity of its classic chocolate chip cookie. Well, maybe there's one thing that could beat Crumbl's chocolate chip cookie: this homemade and elevated Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone.

There's a lot to love about a homemade version of a store-bought baked good, and Morone particularly appreciates the texture of her copycat cookie. "One of my favorite things about this copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookie recipe is how thick and soft the cookies turn out every single time," she says, noting that despite being such an easy recipe, it's one that yields something a little more special than your average chocolate chip cookie. Morone also highlights the fact that the dough is very forgiving, meaning that even those novice bakers will find success with this recipe, whether they be whipping up a batch for family and friends, a bake sale, or just to enjoy on their own throughout the week.