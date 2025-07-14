This Elevated Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Is A Perfect Match
Unless you don't have much of a sweet tooth or prefer to enjoy exclusively homemade baked goods, there's a good chance you've at least heard of Crumbl Cookies (and perhaps you've tried a cookie or two — or more). Known for its impossibly large cookies and rotating menu, Crumbl has churned out quite a few impressive and creative cookie flavors over the years, but nothing can beat the tried-and-true simplicity of its classic chocolate chip cookie. Well, maybe there's one thing that could beat Crumbl's chocolate chip cookie: this homemade and elevated Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone.
There's a lot to love about a homemade version of a store-bought baked good, and Morone particularly appreciates the texture of her copycat cookie. "One of my favorite things about this copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookie recipe is how thick and soft the cookies turn out every single time," she says, noting that despite being such an easy recipe, it's one that yields something a little more special than your average chocolate chip cookie. Morone also highlights the fact that the dough is very forgiving, meaning that even those novice bakers will find success with this recipe, whether they be whipping up a batch for family and friends, a bake sale, or just to enjoy on their own throughout the week.
Gather the ingredients for these copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookies
If you're someone who bakes even semi-regularly, then there's a good chance you'll already have many of the necessary cookie ingredients already stocked in the pantry. To make these copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookies, you'll need unsalted butter (just make sure it's softened), light brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, and milk chocolate chips.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep the baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cream together butter and sugars
In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2–3 minutes.
Step 4: Mix in eggs and vanilla extract
Add in the eggs, one at a time, then add the vanilla extract. Beat until combined.
Step 5: Whisk flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt.
Step 6: Gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients
Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
Step 7: Mix in the chocolate chips
Mix in the chocolate chips just until they are incorporated.
Step 8: Scoop the cookie dough onto baking sheets
Using a large cookie scoop or ¼ cup measuring cup, scoop out large balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheets, about 6 per baking sheet.
Step 9: Bake the cookies
Bake for 12–14 minutes, or until the edges are set and lightly golden but the centers are still soft.
Step 10: Cool then serve the elevated Crumbl chocolate chip cookies
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before removing them from the baking sheets and serving them.
|Calories per Serving
|473
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|75.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|39.4 g
|Sodium
|239.6 mg
|Protein
|5.3 g
Why are Crumbl cookies so large, and can I make these cookies smaller?
Perhaps the most distinct aspect of Crumbl Cookies, aside from the creative flavors and ever-changing weekly menu, is the sheer largeness of the cookies themselves. One serving of a single Crumbl Cookie is actually just a fourth of the cookie, so needless to say, magnitude is something of a hallmark for the dessert chain. "Crumbl cookies are famously large, and the big size plays a big role in their soft, gooey texture," Morone explains. "Because each cookie is so thick, the center stays soft and tender while the edges get lightly golden and crisp."
So, if you're looking to achieve that quintessential, Crumbl-esque texture in your homemade batch of cookies, then you'll want to follow the recipe as-is and aim for bigger cookies. However, if you'd like to portion your cookies to be a tad bit smaller, that isn't a problem. Morone recommends aiming for 1 ½ to 2 tablespoon-sized dough balls, and when you pop them into the oven, reduce the bake time by a few minutes. Watch the cookies closely as they bake, looking out for those golden edges that will appear a little more quickly with the smaller cookies. Texturally, Morone notes that the smaller cookies will not be quite as soft in the center compared to the large ones, but she assures us that they'll still be delicious all the same.
What are some changes that can be made to this chocolate chip cookie recipe?
There are quite a few ways to recreate Crumbl-style cookies at home, and as such, there are also plenty of ways to tweak this copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookie recipe. A very easy swap would be to opt for a different type of chocolate chip or chunk. While this recipe most closely replicates Crumbl's milk chocolate chip cookie, semi-sweet chips or chunks would give you something more similar to Crumbl's semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie. Other chocolate chip options include dark, mini, white, or any combination your heart desires.
You aren't limited to just swapping out the chocolate chips in this cookie recipe. "You can also add chopped walnuts, pecans, or even a spoonful of peanut butter to the dough," Morone suggests. "If you're feeling adventurous, try adding a little espresso powder to boost the chocolate flavor, or swap out vanilla extract for almond or maple." And, if you're content with the cookie recipe as-is but want to experiment with garnishes, consider studding the tops of your freshly-baked cookies with extra chocolate chips for some melty goodness, or sprinkle on flaky salt for a sweet-salty flavor combination.