Our Churro Toffee Recipe Brings Disneyland To Your Kitchen

Some people go to Disneyland for the magic alone, others go for the rides, and others yet go for the food. Indeed, you could show up to Disneyland with no intention other than hopping around and eating treats all day long, and you'd still probably run out of time on a given day. We've already explored those Disneyland desserts that might just be better than the famous Dole whip, and one such dessert is the churro toffee. Crunchy, rich, and perfectly cinnamon-y, churro toffee is the under-appreciated treat that is a must-try at Disneyland. If a trip to Disney isn't quite in the books right now, however, then this copycat churro toffee recipe from developer Jessica Morone will bring Disneyland right to your own kitchen.

"This toffee is absolutely delicious; the rich toffee base has the perfect snap, the white chocolate coating gives it a nice creaminess, and the cinnamon sugar gives it that signature churro taste," Morone describes. She also loves that this toffee falls into that "sweet but not too sweet" category of desserts and, like so many other toffees out there, this stuff will last at room temperature for up to two weeks. Will the cinnamon-sugar confection actually last that long? Probably not, but unlike the churro toffee, which is a one-and-done treat when you get it at Disneyland, there's nothing stopping you from whipping up a batch of this good stuff whenever you please.