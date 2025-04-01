You Should Test Your Candy Thermometer Before Using It. Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At-home candy making is an exact science, and when working with sugar, precise measurements and a watchful eye are required for the best results. This is especially true when it comes to temperature, as mere degrees of inaccuracy can completely alter your candy's texture. Before making your next confectionary journey into homemade marshmallows or honeycomb toffee, we highly suggest testing the precision of your candy thermometer — a quick, preparatory step that could help prevent future temperature-related mishaps.

To do this, first place your candy thermometer in a small pot or pan, ensuring that the thermometer's bulb is properly submerged. Turn the heat on, bringing the water up to a boil. Allow the water to boil for a couple of minutes. While the water boils — and without taking out the thermometer — check the temperature (If your thermometer isn't digital, always read its temperature at eye level for the highest level of accuracy). It should read exactly 212 degrees Fahrenheit, or 100 degrees Celsius, which is the boiling point of water.

When performing this test, make sure that the bulb of your candy thermometer doesn't touch the bottom of your pot or pan. This is because the metal's temperature will be higher than that of the boiling water, skewing the test's results. To avoid this issue, you can either hold the thermometer in your hand, lifting it up a little, or you can use a candy thermometer with a pot clip for hands-free temperature measurement.