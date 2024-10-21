12 Ways To Recreate Crumbl-Style Cookies At Home

When Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017, it must have been hard to imagine that it would grow to be the nationwide cookie phenomenon that it is today. Nevertheless, the cookie company's massive, creative cookies have since taken the country by storm — and for good reason. Not only are the cookies (which are frequently loaded up with frostings, glazes, and other inventive toppings) remarkable, but the way the company markets its products is fantastic. Crumbl releases six cookie flavors weekly, and while one stays the same (usually a version of the classic chocolate chip), the other five rotate. So, it's hard to predict what cookie flavors are coming next.

Considering the viral popularity of the cookie company, it's a given that bakers around the country would try their hands at creating spot-on dupes of the best Crumbl cookies. Though the company is tight-lipped about its formulas, clever bakers have used their knowledge of baking chemistry to create Crumbl lookalikes — and, unlike the company, they're sharing their recipes with anyone who wants to try their hand at it. As a lifelong baker who's especially fond of cookies, I have some tricks up my sleeve to help your cookies come out thick, chewy, and decadent — just like the ones you'd find at Crumbl. I also consulted other bakers to see how they're trying to recreate the famous cookies. Using some of these tricks of the trade, along with some clever baking additions and substitutions, can go a long way in making your homemade cookies taste like they came from the store.