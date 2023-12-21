Nancy Silverton's Hack For Softer Chocolate Chip Cookies - Exclusive

After turning America onto sourdough bread by founding La Brea Bakery and conquering the world of fine dining with restaurants like Osteria Mozza, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Nancy Silverton has focused her skills on a new challenge: perfecting classic American baked goods. Her new book, "The Cookie That Changed My Life," is an exhaustive collection of recipes to create the ultimate versions of familiar cookies, cakes, pies, and more.

Although the treat the book is named after is actually a peanut butter cookie, Silverton also includes her take on chocolate chip cookies. As she explained to Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, her chocolate chip cookie recipe is heavily based on Jacques Torres' influential version of the dessert, but she does include some of her own fun tweaks.

If you like a thicker, softer, more cake-like cookie, Silverton suggests baking the cookies inside individual ring molds, which makes them taller, less chewy, and less crispy. She told us, "I started seeing that in France several years ago. I noticed that some of the French bakers were doing that, and I really liked that version. It almost tastes close to a cousin of the blondie, because it's blondie-esque. It has a softer texture."