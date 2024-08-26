Store-Bought Chocolate Truffles Are The Luxurious Garnish Your Tarts Are Missing

Take a simple shortcut when decorating your next homemade chocolate caramel tart by using store-bought truffles. For those instances when you don't feel inclined to make simple chocolate truffles at home, a pre-made route offers a convenient ticket to a dessert you can offer to dinner party guests with pride — and with significantly less effort. Whether you have a local bakery you like to support or have just picked up chocolate truffles from the supermarket, arrange the spheres according to color and texture around the base of your tart.

As you select truffles from bakery display cases, look to match the flavors of the blank tart waiting at home with truffles that have been coated in complementary ingredients. Store-bought chocolate truffles that have been covered in white chocolate or rolled in coconut flakes can be delicately placed on top of a winter white chocolate cranberry tart just prior to serving. For a different decorating approach, alternate truffles that have been rolled in cinnamon and cocoa powder with those covered in dehydrated raspberries to line the perimeter of a chocolate tart. Whatever truffles you don't use for decorating tarts and cakes can be displayed on platters for guests to grab or packed in boxes to send away as party favors.