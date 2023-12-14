For The Simplest Chocolate Truffles, Skip The Dipping All Together

Whether it's for the holidays or any special occasion, homemade chocolate truffles bring a personal touch that store-bought gifts simply can't match. Plus, the satisfaction of knowing you created a delicious present from scratch is a gift to yourself. Luckily, crafting these decadent treats requires minimal ingredients and effort, especially when you skip the fussy, tempered chocolate dip that some recipes recommend.

Truffles are made of a mixture of chocolate and cream called ganache, which is sticky and melts slightly at room temperature (which, by the way, is when they are the best to eat), so they do need a coating. The most simple and traditional way is to roll them in cocoa powder for a finished look that mirrors their namesake truffle mushroom. But there's no need to stop at tradition — many other flavors and colors of finely chopped items make perfect truffle exteriors.