For The Simplest Chocolate Truffles, Skip The Dipping All Together
Whether it's for the holidays or any special occasion, homemade chocolate truffles bring a personal touch that store-bought gifts simply can't match. Plus, the satisfaction of knowing you created a delicious present from scratch is a gift to yourself. Luckily, crafting these decadent treats requires minimal ingredients and effort, especially when you skip the fussy, tempered chocolate dip that some recipes recommend.
Truffles are made of a mixture of chocolate and cream called ganache, which is sticky and melts slightly at room temperature (which, by the way, is when they are the best to eat), so they do need a coating. The most simple and traditional way is to roll them in cocoa powder for a finished look that mirrors their namesake truffle mushroom. But there's no need to stop at tradition — many other flavors and colors of finely chopped items make perfect truffle exteriors.
Get ready to roll
Start with quality dark chocolate; it's the hero of this sweet symphony. Melt the chocolate gently, either on the stove or in the microwave, and mix it with warm cream. The cream can be infused with your favorite flavors, for example, fruits and spices like orange-cardamom, or for an adult twist, some rum or brandy. Your imagination is the only limit when it comes to flavoring truffles.
After the mixture cools, the fun part begins – shaping bite-sized orbs from the ganache. Keep it simple; no need for perfect spheres. The charm is in their handmade, slightly irregular shapes. Then it's time to decide on the coating. Cocoa enhances the chocolate flavor but a nutty twist, like finely chopped hazelnuts, almonds, or dried coconut flakes would be outstanding as well. Crushed cookie crumbs, sprinkles, or powdered sugar are a few other ideas. So, roll up your sleeves, melt that chocolate, and turn on your creativity. With these simple steps, you'll have homemade chocolate truffles in no time.