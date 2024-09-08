For More Flavorful Desserts Swap Out Vanilla Extract For Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste
When you want to amplify the vanilla flavor of certain desserts, head straight for the Bourbon bean vanilla paste. It doesn't taste like liquor at all. The "Bourbon" in the name refers to the island in the Indian Ocean where it once produced about 75% of the world's vanilla; Réunion Island, formerly known as Bourbon Island, is a part of a group of islands that includes Madagascar, another well-known vanilla-producing region. These places, along with Mexico (where it was first cultivated), Indonesia, Tahiti, and Uganda have warm, humid, and shady tropical environments where the vanilla orchid thrives. Yes, our beloved vanilla comes from a beautiful orchid with buttery yellow petals and fragrant, expensive seed pods.
Next to saffron, vanilla is the second most expensive spice in the world because of the manual labor it takes to fertilize the plants by hand. That's why there are less expensive vanilla derivatives out there, like vanilla extract. It's the least concentrated form of vanilla and also comes in an imitation form that you've probably used before. While vanilla extract is a great way to incorporate a bit of vanilla flavor into your desserts, there's a case for being bold. That's why Bourbon bean vanilla paste is your answer. Its creamier flavor is almost as concentrated as scraping vanilla beans yourself, and a jar of it isn't terribly expensive. You'll be amazed at the va-va-voom it gives your vanilla cupcakes.
Dial up the vanilla in these yummy desserts
To make its consistency thick and syrupy (like molasses), vanilla pastes include a binder like xantham gum or acacia that's blended with vanilla extract and vanilla bean powder. The vanilla bean powder includes all of the specks from the seeds inside the vanilla pods, and it's what gives your desserts those pretty, little vanilla freckles. The binders also help keep those tiny flecks of vanilla perfectly suspended throughout your dessert. Bourbon vanilla paste is noted to be just a bit smokier in flavor than other vanillas, and that's why it's the perfect way to elevate this classic crème brûlée recipe or add a little smoke to the chocolate in this mocha crème brûlée recipe.
Turn the vanilla dial up as loudly as you like in a crowd favorite like this brown butter chocolate chip cookie recipe. The Bourbon vanilla paste with the brown butter will make your cookies taste like they came from a fancy bakery. Or try replacing the molasses with Bourbon vanilla bean paste in these pecan pie muffins to punch up the pie flavor. Converting extract to paste is simple, and you can swap out the vanilla extract in any recipe that calls for it with Bourbon vanilla bean paste. One tablespoon of vanilla extract equals one tablespoon of vanilla paste.