For More Flavorful Desserts Swap Out Vanilla Extract For Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste

When you want to amplify the vanilla flavor of certain desserts, head straight for the Bourbon bean vanilla paste. It doesn't taste like liquor at all. The "Bourbon" in the name refers to the island in the Indian Ocean where it once produced about 75% of the world's vanilla; Réunion Island, formerly known as Bourbon Island, is a part of a group of islands that includes Madagascar, another well-known vanilla-producing region. These places, along with Mexico (where it was first cultivated), Indonesia, Tahiti, and Uganda have warm, humid, and shady tropical environments where the vanilla orchid thrives. Yes, our beloved vanilla comes from a beautiful orchid with buttery yellow petals and fragrant, expensive seed pods.

Next to saffron, vanilla is the second most expensive spice in the world because of the manual labor it takes to fertilize the plants by hand. That's why there are less expensive vanilla derivatives out there, like vanilla extract. It's the least concentrated form of vanilla and also comes in an imitation form that you've probably used before. While vanilla extract is a great way to incorporate a bit of vanilla flavor into your desserts, there's a case for being bold. That's why Bourbon bean vanilla paste is your answer. Its creamier flavor is almost as concentrated as scraping vanilla beans yourself, and a jar of it isn't terribly expensive. You'll be amazed at the va-va-voom it gives your vanilla cupcakes.