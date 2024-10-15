The Shocking Serving Guidelines You Need To Know Before You Eat At Crumbl
It wouldn't be unreasonable for the average person eating at Crumbl to think the serving size would be one cookie, but you may want to check twice next time you order. Serving sizes for desserts are always a tricky game, with surprisingly small recommendations somehow imagining people who only eat three Oreos in a sitting. It's also not something to get too hung up on most of the time. We know we're crushing this ice cream as a treat, and there is nothing wrong with treating yourself on the regular. But is a point when serving sizes get so absurd that people need to realize what they are actually getting into. And that is often the case with Crumbl.
That's because the serving size for a Crumbl cookie isn't one cookie, which is already a bit of a fake out, but for some of the chain's desserts, it's only one fourth. That's right, when you check to see just what you're getting yourself into at Crumbl, the nutritional info may not even be a quarter of a single cookie. Taking just Crumbl's first ever cookie flavor, the chocolate chip, as an example, the recommended serving size is actually even smaller, only one-fifth of a cookie. 140 calories and 18% of your added sugar seems pretty reasonable, but eat the whole thing and you are looking at all your sugar for the day. That doesn't mean you shouldn't go for it if you want, but buyer beware.
Crumbl's serving sizes may only be a quarter of a cookie or less
The other confusing thing is that there's no consistency with Crumbl's sizing for servings. The chocolate chip serving is small, but others are just as shocking. The Crumbl Tres Leches Cake's serving size is at least half the dessert, while the Maple Cream Sandwich is even more unbelievable at only one-seventh of the cookie. So only do you likely not realize how many servings of Crumbl you're eating, but even if you find out for one cookie or cake, you could be way off for another. And it actually gets even worse in stores. While ordering online or in the app you can find nutrition info for a whole dessert, not just by serving size, the calorie counts listed on the in-store digital menus are only the per serving calories with an asterisk next to them, with no info on the full serving size at all.
Everyone should feel comfortable treating themselves, but people should know what they are getting into. When taking serving sizes into account some full Crumbl cookies can have more sugar than an entire pint of ice cream, or as many calories as a Big Mac and medium fries. Even if Crumbl's cookies are on the bigger side and people aren't finishing them in one sitting that is a lot. So be careful next time you grab Crumbl, and make sure you're fully informed about each item's serving size.