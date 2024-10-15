The Shocking Serving Guidelines You Need To Know Before You Eat At Crumbl

It wouldn't be unreasonable for the average person eating at Crumbl to think the serving size would be one cookie, but you may want to check twice next time you order. Serving sizes for desserts are always a tricky game, with surprisingly small recommendations somehow imagining people who only eat three Oreos in a sitting. It's also not something to get too hung up on most of the time. We know we're crushing this ice cream as a treat, and there is nothing wrong with treating yourself on the regular. But is a point when serving sizes get so absurd that people need to realize what they are actually getting into. And that is often the case with Crumbl.

That's because the serving size for a Crumbl cookie isn't one cookie, which is already a bit of a fake out, but for some of the chain's desserts, it's only one fourth. That's right, when you check to see just what you're getting yourself into at Crumbl, the nutritional info may not even be a quarter of a single cookie. Taking just Crumbl's first ever cookie flavor, the chocolate chip, as an example, the recommended serving size is actually even smaller, only one-fifth of a cookie. 140 calories and 18% of your added sugar seems pretty reasonable, but eat the whole thing and you are looking at all your sugar for the day. That doesn't mean you shouldn't go for it if you want, but buyer beware.