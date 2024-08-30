Oatmeal Almond Joy Cookies Recipe

Oatmeal cookies are a great way to experience the nutritional benefits of old-fashioned oats while also enjoying a tasty dessert. While many oatmeal cookie recipes call for using raisins, developer Jessica Morone tells us, "I love to idea of adding different flavor combinations to cookies, so the thought of using candy bar flavors as a way to switch up oatmeal cookies seemed really fun." Here she's using a classic combo of chocolate, coconut, and almond, and yes, these cookies really do taste quite a bit like Almond Joy bars.

These cookies manage to combine that candy bar flavor with a classic oatmeal cookie texture, meaning, they're crispy at the edges, but the centers are soft and chewy. They're not a delicate, crumbly cookie, though, which means they're pretty portable. Take a plate of these cookies to a party or potluck, pack them in a lunch bag, or even wrap them up to send to someone as a care package (except in the summer months, of course, since if the temperature gets too high, the chips might melt).