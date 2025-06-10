Our Mini BLT Sandwiches Are The Ultimate Party Appetizer
You can never go wrong with a good old sandwich. Simple to assemble and beloved by nearly everyone, a sandwich is a really safe (but still delicious) bet when it comes to feeding a crowd. Of course, making full-sized sandwiches to feed a crowd can be a bit of a challenge, so that's where mini sandwiches become very convenient. This mini BLT sandwich recipe — from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye — not only makes the perfect party appetizer, but it can be ready to go in under 30 minutes.
To assemble the tiny version of classic BLT sandwiches, you'll start by cooking up all of the bacon under a broiler to ensure even cooking and the optimal level of crispiness. Fresh green lettuce and juicy, plump cherry tomatoes complete the BLT trinity, and are served between squares of lightly toasted sandwich bread for added crunch. And for something a little something extra, these mini bites come slathered with an herby basil and chive mayonnaise, providing a simple and elegant way to elevate your finger food from an every day basic to a pleasing party appetizer. If you are looking for a quick and delicious party food recipe, read on to find out exactly how to assemble these mini BLT sandwiches.
Gather the ingredients for mini BLT sandwiches with herby mayo
To begin this mini BLT sandwiches with herby mayo recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will need bacon slices, mayonnaise, fresh basil and chives, black pepper, sandwich bread, cherry tomatoes, and little gem lettuce.
Step 1: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with aluminum foil and placing a grill rack on top.
Step 3: Lay bacon strips onto grill pan
Lay out the bacon slices onto the rack.
Step 4: Broil the bacon
Cook the bacon under the broiler for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until the edges are turning golden.
Step 5: Set bacon aside
Remove bacon from the oven and set aside to cool on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 6: Mix the herby mayonnaise
In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, basil, chives, and black pepper to taste.
Step 7: Toast the bread
Lightly toast the slices of sandwich bread.
Step 8: Slice off the crusts
Slice the crusts off of the bread.
Step 9: Quarter each bread slice
Slice each piece of sandwich bread into four equal-sized squares.
Step 10: Chop the bacon
Chop each slice of bacon into four similar-sized pieces.
Step 11: Assemble the mini sandwiches
Assemble the mini BLT sandwiches by first spreading a bit of the herby mayonnaise on two slices of bread.
Step 12: Add lettuce
Place a piece of lettuce onto one slice of the bread, on top of the mayonnaise.
Step 13: Top with bacon
Add two pieces of bacon on top of the lettuce.
Step 14: Finish with tomato
Top the bacon with two pieces of tomato, and top with the other half of the bread. Place a cocktail skewer through the mini BLT to hold it together.
Step 15: Assemble all of the mini BLTs and serve
Repeat the process until all mini BLTs are assembled, then serve immediately.
What to serve with mini BLT sandwiches
These mini BLT sandwiches with herby mayo are perfect for entertaining, making for bite-sized snacks that incorporate all of the classic flavors of a good BLT.
How can I switch up this mini BLT sandwich recipe?
When it comes to sandwiches, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato ensemble is pretty straightforward. However, that doesn't mean there isn't wiggle room to switch things up a little, and what better time to elevate the BLT than in mini form. While this recipe uses an herby basil and chive mayonnaise to add a twist, you could instead use a different sauce such as homemade garlic aioli or even truffle mayonnaise for something a little extra decadent. Alternatively, homemade pesto works wonderfully with the other elements in this sandwich.
For a different finish to your BLT, add a sliver or two of cucumber for a cool and refreshing crunch. If you prefer something a little creamier, avocado or guacamole also make excellent additions. Pickled veggies can add a surprising acidic sharpness, which will help to cut through the richness of a BLT. Tomato jam is a great option in place of the tomatoes for these mini sandwiches, and will make them a little easier to assemble while adding extra tangy and subtly sweet flavor profiles. Finally, switching out the bread will make a big difference to the final product. Whether you choose pumpernickel, brioche, or pita, there are plenty of ways to add your own twist to this mini BLT sandwich recipe.
What can I do with the leftover bread crusts?
We like to minimize food waste as much as possible, and, if you are willing to get a little bit creative, there are always ways to make use of any leftovers to keep them from the bin. One of the easiest ways to make use of leftover bread crusts is to turn them into homemade croutons for soups and salads. Simply dice the crusts, toss them in a little olive oil and seasoning, then bake them in the oven until they are golden and crispy.
Alternatively, you can take a sweet approach with leftover bread crusts. French toast sticks are a quick and delicious way to use up any crusts, and their drier, harder consistency is ideal for soaking up classic French toast custard. Simply dip the crusts into custard and then fry them up in a pan, and voila, you've got French toast sticks. Bread pudding is another great way to use up leftover crusts, repurposing them into a rich and comforting spiced dessert. Of course, you can also just whizz up the bread crusts into crumbs and toast them in the oven for a few minutes, to give yourself a home made batch of breadcrumbs ready for coating anything from fish to croquettes.