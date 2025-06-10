Our Mini BLT Sandwiches Are The Ultimate Party Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can never go wrong with a good old sandwich. Simple to assemble and beloved by nearly everyone, a sandwich is a really safe (but still delicious) bet when it comes to feeding a crowd. Of course, making full-sized sandwiches to feed a crowd can be a bit of a challenge, so that's where mini sandwiches become very convenient. This mini BLT sandwich recipe — from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye — not only makes the perfect party appetizer, but it can be ready to go in under 30 minutes.

To assemble the tiny version of classic BLT sandwiches, you'll start by cooking up all of the bacon under a broiler to ensure even cooking and the optimal level of crispiness. Fresh green lettuce and juicy, plump cherry tomatoes complete the BLT trinity, and are served between squares of lightly toasted sandwich bread for added crunch. And for something a little something extra, these mini bites come slathered with an herby basil and chive mayonnaise, providing a simple and elegant way to elevate your finger food from an every day basic to a pleasing party appetizer. If you are looking for a quick and delicious party food recipe, read on to find out exactly how to assemble these mini BLT sandwiches.