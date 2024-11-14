5 Unexpected Breads To Try For An Even Better BLT

A sandwich with origins in the early 20th century, the humble BLT –- or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich –- is an ideal mixture of taste, texture, nutrients, and indulgence all combined in one convenient and tasty handheld. There are a number of creative ways to elevate your BLT that touch on each of the eponymous elements of the sandwich's filling as well as its exterior bread. If you're looking to truly level up your BLT sandwich game, then opting for a unique style of bread is the way to go. With so many different types of bread, there is a near-infinite amount of combinations for your BLT sandwich that will both complement and contrast its glutenous (or gluten-free!) housing in new and delightful ways.

To build a better BLT sandwich, you'll of course want to address what kind of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes you want to be the building blocks of your sandwich. This might even lead to your choice of bread becoming something of an afterthought. Instead, if you let your choice of bread dictate the filling, seasonings, and sauces, you're creating even more ways to utilize your favorite ingredients to create a perfect sandwich. Throw caution to the wind and get ready to get bread-y!