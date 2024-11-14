5 Unexpected Breads To Try For An Even Better BLT
A sandwich with origins in the early 20th century, the humble BLT –- or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich –- is an ideal mixture of taste, texture, nutrients, and indulgence all combined in one convenient and tasty handheld. There are a number of creative ways to elevate your BLT that touch on each of the eponymous elements of the sandwich's filling as well as its exterior bread. If you're looking to truly level up your BLT sandwich game, then opting for a unique style of bread is the way to go. With so many different types of bread, there is a near-infinite amount of combinations for your BLT sandwich that will both complement and contrast its glutenous (or gluten-free!) housing in new and delightful ways.
To build a better BLT sandwich, you'll of course want to address what kind of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes you want to be the building blocks of your sandwich. This might even lead to your choice of bread becoming something of an afterthought. Instead, if you let your choice of bread dictate the filling, seasonings, and sauces, you're creating even more ways to utilize your favorite ingredients to create a perfect sandwich. Throw caution to the wind and get ready to get bread-y!
Pumpernickel
Pumpernickel bread is a wonderful choice for a BLT because of its unique consistency. Made from ground rye berries, it is a notably dense bread that's also especially chewy. Historically, its texture was harsher on the palate and typically intended for absorbing broth. While modern versions of the bread such as Pepperidge Farms Dark Pumpernickel (available on Amazon) are considerably more squishy and soft than its predecessors, the density is still perfect for absorption of such BLT elements as mayonnaise, residual tomato juices, and bacon grease.
The hint of sweetness and rich, earthy flavor is exactly what makes pumpernickel an ideal bread for a BLT. Using thick-cut, savory bacon is great to balance out this sweetness. You can even try European smoked bacon such as Bende Smoked Bacon Kolozsvari (available on Amazon) to lean further into the European-inspired flavor profile. As for lettuce and tomatoes, a couple of leaves of Bibb lettuce and a slice or two of a juicy globe tomato would make an excellent addition. Finish it off with a dollop of mayonnaise or plain Greek yogurt for a beautifully balanced BLT.
Brioche
If you want to bring more of a delicate sweetness to your next BLT sandwich, simply try a couple of slices of brioche. Dwelling in definition somewhere between a bread and a cake, what actually makes an authentic brioche is the combination of flour, sugar, milk, eggs, yeast, and butter. This sweet and fluffy bread is perfect for toasting lightly to preserve its sweetness and build a bit more structural integrity to hold up to the ingredients of a BLT. When choosing between different types of bacon, consider how the flavors will mesh with sweetened and cake-like bread.
A lighter and leaner turkey bacon like Wellshire Farms Organic Uncured Turkey Bacon (available on Amazon) would make a wonderful addition to your brioche BLT sandwich especially if you've taken care to get it extra crispy. Pair this with a slice or two of fruity heirloom tomatoes and a couple of leaves of tender little gem lettuce for a delicious BLT. Prepare your favorite remoulade sauce recipe to dress the sandwich and enjoy every last bite.
Pandesal
The Filipino bread rolls you should know, pandesal are a delightful option to hold your favorite BLT fillings. These rolls are resemblant to traditional dinner rolls though tend to skew a bit sweeter, but can have both sweet and savory applications. Their diminutive size is ideal for slider-style BLT sandwiches, which are a true crowd-pleaser. Whether you opt for more typical American ingredients or want to lean into more Filipino-inspired flavors for your pandesal BLT, there's a lot you can do with these fun rolls.
If you want to assemble your BLT to coordinate with the flavors of your Filipino pandesal bread, start by using Tocino as your bacon. This Filipino sweet cured pork is a delightful departure from typical bacon strips and will give your BLT sandwich a rich and unforgettable flavor. Add to this a couple of slices of beefsteak tomatoes and a leaf or two of butter lettuce and finish it off with a squirt of Kewpie Mayo (available on Amazon). With so many different types of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes, the only limit to your pandesal BLT is your own imagination.
Lavash
If you want to lighten up the bread-to-filling ratio, try turning your BLT into a wrap. This can be easily achieved with a Middle Eastern flatbread known as lavash. What makes lavash so unique is its mild flavor, soft texture, and nearly endless array of culinary applications. Lavash can take your next BLT to new heights of flavor and enjoyment by choosing BLT ingredients that will perfectly complement each other and the bread wrapping.
If you'd prefer something other than pork, try beef bacon like Wellshire Farms Pasture-Raised Uncured Smoked Beef Bacon (available on Amazon) and get it nice and crispy. Take some liberties with your lettuce and use some creative greens like a handful of Swiss chard, baby kale, or spinach. You can still use traditional lettuce if you wish but try grilling it to get a flavorful char first. Spread a thin layer of TOOM Garlic Dip (available on Amazon) in place of a standard mayonnaise and throw a generous portion of sundried tomatoes into the mix for a BLT that is as unique as it is delicious.
Greek pita
Using Greek pita bread might seem an odd choice for a BLT sandwich, but it surely takes your collection of ingredients to a new level. You can even lean into the Greek flavors by swapping in a classic tzatziki sauce recipe for mayo and opting for lamb bacon instead of pork. There are plenty of fun ways to get the most out of a Greek-style pita bread recipe, particularly if you opt to make your own at home.
With different styles of bacon and ways to use each one, you can choose what feels right to you and satisfies your BLT appetite. Even those on a plant-based diet can join the fun with Lightlife Organic Tempeh Bacon (available on Amazon) and vegan mayonnaise. Arugula and endive are definitely two types of lettuce you shouldn't sleep on if you want a truly flavorful BLT. As for the many different types of tomatoes, try a slice or two of rich Campari tomatoes. You really can't go wrong starting with the perfect bread and building from there.