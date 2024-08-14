17 Absolute Best Ways To Elevate Your BLT
There are few classic American sandwiches better than the quintessential BLT. While other sandwiches have flashy sauces and elaborate toppings, the BLT couldn't be more minimalist if it tried. You have your strips of crispy bacon, slices of thick, juicy tomato, crunchy lettuce, and a smear of mayonnaise to tie it all together. But, even if this sandwich embodies humility, it doesn't mean that you can't spruce it up just a tad.
In order to find out the best ways to upgrade this sandwich would taking away from its simplistic nature, we consulted several experts in the food space, including recipe developer Grace Vallo from Tastefully Grace, Anthony Lygizos, proprietor of Denver's Leven Deli Co., recipe developer Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments, restauranteur Gocha Hawkins, and chef Serge Krikorian from Vibrant Occasions Catering. The next time you're craving this classic sandwich, take their suggestions for a spin to see how you can take this sandwich to the next level.
Don't skip a good toast on your bread
At its core, the BLT is an explosion of different textures. Not only do you get the crispy bite from the bacon, and the fresh, juicy flavor of the tomato, but also the crunch of the lettuce and the ... bread? That's right, in order to make a proper BLT, you need to give your bread a little bit of color and crispiness. The reason for this is twofold. Not only does it make for a more interesting bite, but it also ensures that your bread is sturdy enough to handle the juice from the tomatoes, as well as the dash of mayonnaise that completes the whole sandwich.
"Just like a grilled cheese sandwich, slather a side of the bread (or both) with mayonnaise and sear it in a hot pan to get flavor and a crispiness not achievable with just a toaster," explains recipe developer Jessica Formicola. Butter could also be a feasible option here, but we know from experimenting with the two fats on a grilled cheese sandwich, that mayo reigns supreme.
Splurge on ripe tomatoes
The tomato is such an important part of the BLT — after all, it does get a letter all to itself. Therefore, using a lackluster fruit would do this entire sandwich a disservice. "Splurge on great, ripe tomatoes from the farmers' market and high-quality bacon," recommends Anthony Lygizos, proprietor at the Leven Deli Co.
When selecting a tomato for this sandwich, you'll have to consider both texture and flavor. The best choice of tomato for a hearty BLT is either a beefsteak or an heirloom tomato. We prefer the latter when it comes to BLTs. Heirloom tomatoes are varieties that have been passed down for generations for certain characteristics, like a vivid color, bright flavor, and more. So not only will it make for a beautiful addition to your sandwich, but also a more flavorful and juicy one, too.
Infuse herbs into your mayo
The mayonnaise often gets unfairly pushed to the wayside when it comes to the BLT — it doesn't even get a spot in the name! But this spread is so critical because it's a vector for carrying flavors, including herbs, that would otherwise fall off the sandwich. Anthony Lygizos recommends adding your favorite herbs right into the mayonnaise to perk your sandwich up. "Use whatever fresh herbs you love or have lying around, but [I] recommend parsley, chives and rosemary when in doubt," he explains.
Another herb to boost your BLT is basil. Basil and tomatoes are a match made in heaven, as evidenced by how well they go together in a caprese salad. Finely chop a few handfuls of fresh, green leaves, swirl them into your mayonnaise, and slather it on your sandwich.
Combine your mayo with another sauce
Stirring in some herbs isn't the only way you can add depth to your mayonnaise spread and sandwich as a whole. Swapping garlic aioli for mayonnaise can give the bold flavor your sandwich needs. You'll still get that unmistakable mouthfeel of the creamy spread, but with the benefits of punchy garlic. You can make your own homemade garlic aioli by emulsifying your standard mayo ingredients with a couple cloves of fresh garlic. How easy is that?
Recipe developer Grace Vallo recommends a ton of different other mayo upgrades. Sriracha mayonnaise is one simple, spicy addition that will make your tongue tingle, while truffle mayo can infuse luxurious flavors into an otherwise basic lunchtime sandwich. With mayonnaise and your favorite sauces at your side, there's no telling where you'll go.
Use salt or seasoning as a tool to bring out flavor
Seasoning has the power to go a long way when it comes to making your sandwich. Anthony Lygizos keeps his sandwiches simple and uses a handy trick to make that tomato flavor all the more apparent. "Add a sprinkle of salt to your tomato before placing on the sandwich to bring out the flavor," he instructs. Grace Vallo recommends experimenting with different spice blends. A smoky chipotle could bring more flavor to your BLT, while an everything bagel seasoning will add a delightful crunch from the sesame and poppy seeds.
There's no exact pathway for how to add these spices to your sandwich. You could make a bacon glaze with your spices or stir them into the mayonnaise before you construct everything. You may even try toasting your spices in a pan to amplify their flavors before integrating them into the sandwich.
Add unconventional sauces to your sandwich
Mayonnaise may be a go-to for BLTs, but it's far from your only option. Jessica Formicola recommends trying a romesco, a pesto, or a sauce made with caramelized onions on your next BLT. You can really tweak and customize you saucy addition depending on what you're craving. Pesto, for example, is full of those bright, herby notes, alongside a little Parmesan cheese and lemon juice. Caramelized onions, either as a sauce or just as a topping, will add some subtle sweetness to your sandwich and mesh well with the bacon. Meanwhile, restauranteur Gocha Hawkins recommends trying a remoulade on your sandwich "to give a BLT some Southern flair."
The best piece of advice for adding an extra sauce to your sandwich is not to go overboard. The best part about a BLT is its simplicity; the bacon, the lettuce, and the tomato all converge together in harmony. Adding too many sauces at once will do nothing but detract from the eating experience, so stick to using one sauce (plus the mayo) to ensure that your sandwich stays true to its roots.
Swap out your tomato slices with tomato jam
Ripe tomatoes are not easy to come by in the depths of winter. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on a good BLT. "Instead of, or in addition to, thick slabs of garden fresh tomato, use a tomato jam," recommends Jessica Formicola. Tomato jam is brimming with those familiar fruity flavors, along with tastes like red pepper flakes and ginger.
That's not the only jam that could make an appearance on this sandwich, either. Formicola also recommends trying bacon jam — which is essentially bacon strips cooked down with the flavors of brown sugar, spices, and thinly-sliced onion. It will bring the savory-sweetness that this sandwich craves but won't replace the mouthfeel of whole slices of bacon entirely. You'll need to double up on the bacon factor for this one.
Another jam-like spread that could take a BLT to the next level is chili crisp. This condiment is rather hot, though, so you'll just want to add it sparingly to your sandwich, to avoid overwhelming your tastebuds with heat.
Use a seedy or crusty bread
The standard for the BLT is a slice of white Pullman loaf. It's not bad — but it's also not great. You can do much better. Luckily, the BLT experts have a few strong opinions about the best type of bread to use for this great American sandwich.
"Seeded breads or sourdough bread are excellent choices," explains Jessica Formicola, adding, "I've even seen great BLTs with focaccia." The seeded breads just have a little more going on than a slice of plain bread, while a sturdy sourdough will have the crust that will keep your sandwich together, along with a noticeable tang. "A really good sourdough bread can be a game-changer," agrees chef Serge Krikorian. "It's all about that perfect balance of crunch and chew."
You can also try using a bagel for your next BLT sandwich, instead of classic bread. It'll bring its unmistakable chewiness that will make this sandwich super satisfying, while the fluffy interior will easily support your fillings without falling apart like a slice of cheap white bread.
Use another fruit instead of tomato
The name is BLT — but what if it was BLP? Or BLA? When you swap your tomatoes out for another fruit, you'll open up a whole wide world of flavors that you never thought were possible.
Peaches are one fruit that could be used as a substitute for the tomato in this recipe, giving you a sweeter, juicier BLT experience, especially if you toss your fruit slices on the grill before you add them to your sandwich. The sweetness and floral flavor from the peach is a great complement to the meaty slices of bacon. For extra indulgence, consider topping your peaches with brown sugar before grilling them.
Grace Vallo notes that pineapple is another option when it comes to this sandwich. The consistency is far less juicy than a peach, but it works in the same way that pineapple on a pizza does — especially when bacon is involved.
Add an egg to make it a breakfast sandwich
BLTs are often thought of as a lunch food. But once you introduce a fried egg to this sandwich, per Grace Vallo's suggestion, you'll find that the flavor of this sandwich is all the more breakfasty. The fried egg will complement nearly any type of bread that you select for this sandwich, including a bagel, English muffin, or a hard roll (all to keep up with the breakfast theme).
You can also fry your egg in the leftover bacon grease to add extra flavor to it. Cook your egg for however long you'd like, but we prefer a dripping yolk the second we slice through that sando. Fried egg BLTs (BLTE, if you will) can be made even more flavorful with a splash of sriracha mayo or slice of avocado.
Top it with pickled veggies for a more acidic flavor
A BLT can be admittedly quite rich. Perhaps overwhelmingly so, between the salty-savory mouthfeel of the bacon and the sheer size of this sandwich. What this sandwich really needs is a little bit of acid to help carry it through, and for that, you can look no further than a container of pickled red onions.
While pickled cucumbers may not have a sweetness to them, red onion strips that have been soaked in a vat of sugar and vinegar do. You can add a little sprinkle on the top of your sandwich and reap the benefit of both the condiment's flavor and its subtle crunch. You might even want to try adding kimchi to your BLT; just be aware that the salty flavor of the marinade may be too much, especially when you already have the bacon slices.
Swap bacon for pancetta
Now you're talking about getting rid of the B in BLT? How could you? While we do love how integral bacon is to this sandwich, it's time that you try a PLT — with pancetta. Serge Krikorian recommends this meat for its texture. "I love using pancetta and baking it until it's super crispy. It's all about getting that perfect crunch," he explains. Krikorian drizzles the pancetta in herby olive oil before he starts cooking, quipping, "The aroma alone will make your mouth water."
Regardless of the type of meat you're using, it's important to spend the time to cook it properly. When Anthony Lygizos makes bacon, he prefers to start the meat from cold in a pan with about ¼ cup of water. He recommends cooking the bacon until all of the water has evaporated and the bacon is noticeably crisp and ready for your sandwich.
Give it a California twist with avocado or guac
Does a BLT really need any more richness, especially when you have greasy bacon and decadent mayonnaise involved? Probably not. But there's something magical about the contrast between creamy avocado slices and crispy slices of bacon that takes this sandwich to a new level.
Serge Krikorian is a proponent of this upgrade. "It's these little surprises that turn a simple sandwich into something special," he says. If you don't have access to a perfectly ripe avocado, guacamole always works as an alternative. Besides just the fattiness of the avocado, you'll also get the biting flavor of the chopped red onion, heat from the jalapeño, and the acidity from the lime juice. The contrast of the cilantro in the guac never hurt anyone, either.
Add a sweet element to your sandwich
BLTs, albeit simple, can be overwhelmingly savory. You may need a little bit of something to balance out this dish and make for a more well-rounded bite. Try a sweet heat BLT rendition for your next sandwich — you'll just need to add a coating of hot honey (homemade or store-bought) to your bacon slices before you cook them. And, of course, you could always add an extra drizzle to your sandwich afterward. Maple syrup also works equally well, and will offer a more compatible, oaky flavor to the bacon.
Another way to add sweetness to your bacon would be to bake it with a little bit of brown sugar on top. This tip works well for applewood-smoked bacon because the sweetness will play well with the tantalizing aroma.
Swap out your lettuce with a different green
That's right — we're coming for the lettuce next. If anything, the lettuce on your BLT is a personality hire. It doesn't have much flavor or really punchy notes to offer the sandwich, and sometimes it feels like it's just there to protect the bread from becoming overwhelmed by tomato juice. So you can always make a quick swap with another leafy green, to both add more flavor and retain that classic crunch factor.
One option is to add a refreshing twist by using alfalfa sprouts in your BLT. They're earthy and flavorful and will help ground your sandwich with more vegetable-forward flavors. Grace Vallo recommends going with fresh arugula instead. But it's important to note that this flavor may be a little sharper than what you're looking for in this sandwich, so be sure to add it with care. If you're looking for something a bit more even-keeled in the flavor department, try Gocha Hawkins' suggestion and layer mixed greens into your sandwich instead of plain romaine.
Add salmon to your sandwich
Bacon isn't the only protein that deserves a spot in your BLT. While it might seem a bit silly to top your sandwich with a whole filet of salmon, the interplay of salty and savory flavors here is more than worth it. As you can probably expect, the salmon filet is a bit too large for your slices of Wonder Bread. You'll want to upgrade this sandwich to a sub roll or something of a similar size to ensure all of your fillings, including the salmon, can fit comfortably.
Bake your salmon in the oven, sans skin, with a light selection of seasonings. Your bacon and sandwich fillings will have enough salt and other flavors to go around, so don't get too heavy handed with your fish on its own. Gocha Hawkins recommends using smoked salmon on your BLT as well. Try pairing this fishy filling with a lemon aioli or a dill-infused mayonnaise.
Try latticing your bacon instead of adding strips
Crispy bacon is an essential for a solid BLT, but there's an even better way to ensure that your sandwich gets full and complete coverage when it comes to toppings. A simple improvement to the classic BLT that will help you get a bit of bacon in each bite is to weave your raw bacon strips, like a pie crust, into a lattice shape. Then, when you cook up the bacon in a pan, you'll find that the pieces hold together.
You may have to weigh the top of the pan down with another one to prevent the edges of your bacon from curling. But otherwise, this is a pretty fool-proof method to maximize the bacony coverage on your sandwich.