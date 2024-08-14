17 Absolute Best Ways To Elevate Your BLT

There are few classic American sandwiches better than the quintessential BLT. While other sandwiches have flashy sauces and elaborate toppings, the BLT couldn't be more minimalist if it tried. You have your strips of crispy bacon, slices of thick, juicy tomato, crunchy lettuce, and a smear of mayonnaise to tie it all together. But, even if this sandwich embodies humility, it doesn't mean that you can't spruce it up just a tad.

In order to find out the best ways to upgrade this sandwich would taking away from its simplistic nature, we consulted several experts in the food space, including recipe developer Grace Vallo from Tastefully Grace, Anthony Lygizos, proprietor of Denver's Leven Deli Co., recipe developer Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments, restauranteur Gocha Hawkins, and chef Serge Krikorian from Vibrant Occasions Catering. The next time you're craving this classic sandwich, take their suggestions for a spin to see how you can take this sandwich to the next level.