Elevate Your Next BLT Sandwich With A Flavorful Bagel

The juicy, savory combination of a traditional BLT is one of those reliable recipes that can satisfy even the fiercest of sandwich cravings. When made with bacon topped with a generous wash of hot honey and layered to salty perfection with the sandwich's other essential ingredients, bites of this beast are as close to lunchtime perfection as it gets. That is, of course, until bagels enter the picture.

Whether you're straddling the line between breakfast and lunch or find yourself enjoying a lazy weekend, using buttery, toasted bagel pieces to stack rows of tomato slices, crispy bacon, and butterhead lettuce leaves can change the way you view this classic creation. With a variety of bagels to choose from — sesame, everything, garlic, sundried tomato, whole wheat, or plain — you'll never be at a loss for new flavors to try the next time hunger pangs strike. Slather mayo directly onto bagel slices before toasting or reach for a salted butter to lend a mouth-watering finish to the vehicle of your lunch-time dreams. You may never return to typical bread slices after this.