For A Better BLT With No Extra Effort, Slather Bread With Chipotle Mayo

A BLT needs mayonnaise; without the condiment, the sandwich just wouldn't be the same. Its luscious richness is necessary to balance the savory and acidic flavors and serve as a contrast to the sandwich's crisp and juicy elements. While most would agree that mayonnaise is as much of a vital ingredient as bacon, lettuce, or tomato, the reality is that not all mayo lives up to the task. Given that some can fall short, we recommend turning to flavored options like a wonderfully complex, chipotle mayo.

Though you could make mayo from scratch (or elevate store-bought varieties), this often requires a fair bit of prep work. To rid yourself of that burden, seeking out a ready-made, flavored mayonnaise is the next best option. Of the many bottles and jars lining supermarket shelves, ditch tried-and-true garlic aioli or sriracha-laced mayo, and go instead for a spicy and smoky chipotle mayonnaise — the condiment will easily transform a simple BLT into something drool-worthy.

Made with smoke-dried jalapeño peppers and their adobo sauce, chipotle mayo is full of flavor, and a single swipe is enough to excite taste buds. How? Its nuanced smokiness works to emphasize the flavors of the bacon and tomatoes, and the fiery kick provides balance against the fresh veggies. Able to improve a boring BLT tenfold, a touch of store-bought chipotle mayo is the ultimate key to crafting a better sandwich.