The Absolute Best Type Of Tomato For A Sturdy BLT

A BLT is one of the most popular sandwich types out there. At its most basic form, all you need are three ingredients — the bacon, lettuce, and tomato, of course — but it's also the perfect vessel to expand upon, adding avocado or sprouts, or finding the right sauce to complement the main ingredients.

But if you're making your own BLT at home before you can get to the fun part of customizing it exactly to your liking, first you need to get the key ingredients right — including the tomato, which, if it's too soggy, can really bring down the sandwich. So, what type of tomato is best for a sturdy BLT?

You want to look for either beefsteak tomatoes or heirloom tomatoes, as both have firm and meaty textures that are perfect for the BLT. For the very best outcome, you'll want to pick these tomatoes while tomatoes are in season — approximately May through October — which will yield the juiciest fruits (but not too juicy, if you pick the right type of tomato).