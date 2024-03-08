Give Your Classic BLT A Fresh Twist With Alfalfa Sprouts

If lunchtime rolls around and you're craving something heartier than a PB&J but lighter than a turkey cub, a classic BLT sandwich is the way to go. Crisp lettuce, crunchy bacon, and juicy tomato topped with a smattering of creamy mayonnaise — it's practically got the whole food pyramid covered in one convenient toasted package. And while it's pretty hard to strike out when making this simple sandwich, there are plenty of ways to build an even better BLT, from marinating the tomatoes in tangy red wine vinegar to drizzling the bacon with hot honey for a touch of sweet heat.

There's no question whether the results of either method are worth it, but both of those approaches do take some extra time — which you might be short on in the middle of the afternoon. So if you're looking for an especially easy and quick way to upgrade your plain ol' BLT, we suggest freshening it up with a sprinkling of alfalfa sprouts. Let's just say it'll be a BLAST (get it?).

Here's why you'll love it: First, the light, stringy sprouts will instantly add some interesting texture to your sandwich, padding the crunchy ingredients with a mossy fluff of greens. Most importantly, though, they'll round out the taste of the savory, salty bacon with a bright yet subtle earthiness, well-matched by the zesty flavorings of the lettuce and tomato. The best part? Unless you plan on growing the alfalfa sprouts yourself, there's no extra cooking or preparation required.