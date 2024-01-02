Give Your BLT A Tangy Upgrade With Tomatoes Marinated In Red Wine Vinegar

BLTs are a classic sandwich for so many great reasons, from their simplicity to their fresh and salty flavor, and yet they could be so much more. Any dish with as few ingredients as a standard BLT is going to live and die on the quality of what goes in it, and sometimes the components that make up the sandwich aren't on the right level. Bacon is hard to mess up as long as you get appropriately crunchy, and the same goes for a swipe of mayo. The flavor of your lettuce shouldn't be overlooked, but it's there from texture as much as taste. The bread shouldn't be an afterthought, either. You want some real flavor in the form of sourdough or multigrain. But the biggest offender is usually a soggy, bland tomato, taking up space when it should be standing out as a critical component. That's why you should want to try a marinade.

Giving the sliced tomatoes in your BLT an upgrade with a simple marinade can completely transform your sandwich. Just a little red wine vinegar, olive oil, and salt will make your fresh tomato pop with tons of extra flavor. You don't even need to marinate your tomatoes that long. Just slice them and let them soak for a few minutes while you prepare the rest of your sandwich.