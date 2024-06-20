The Bold Ingredient That's Been Missing From Your BLT

What's the most tried-and-true workhorse of a sandwich in your bodega's arsenal (after bologna and cheese on Wonder Bread, obviously)? Is it a BLT? We thought so. It's time to say "thank you" to that humble sammy that works so hard for you — and with one tip, expressing a little well-deserved gratitude to the undying institution of the BLT can be as simple as a single ingredient swap. Take your BLT to sandwich stardom and replace the mayo with garlic aioli.

Crispy, smoky bacon, acidic-sweet tomato, and bright, fresh lettuce marry for a sandwich that's both accessible and complex ... and desperately in need of a moisture element. Typically, that's where creamy mayonnaise would enter the picture. But, to play up the savory depth of the bacon, hit that BLT bread with a pungent, sharp-yet-tempered umami smear designed to make the mouth water.

Garlic aioli (not to be confused with remoulade) is essentially garlic-flavored mayonnaise. You can make a traditional, thick, luscious homemade garlic aioli in less than 10 minutes, but to be clear, no one's saying you have to go to all the trouble of making a break-free emulsion here. You're making lunch, not performing brain surgery. A small scoop of grated or minced fresh garlic mixed into regular store-bought mayo will get the job done. For more thorough incorporation, slam that minced garlic in the food processor with a little olive oil to turn it into a smooth paste.