Why MSG Is The Crucial Ingredient For Copycat Kewpie Mayo

A staple of Japanese kitchens, Kewpie mayo is much more rich and flavorful than your average American store-bought brand. Keeping a little Kewpie in the holster is convenient for throwing together a last-minute sandwich during a busy workday or whipping up some show-stopping deviled eggs for surprise dinner guests who dropped by unexpectedly. But it can be hard to find if you run out. Today's tip comes from our copycat Kewpie mayo recipe by Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. Making it yourself saves money as well as a trip to the grocery store.

Perhaps the best part is that this DIY Kewpie mayo only requires six ingredients: sugar, salt, rice vinegar, egg yolks, vegetable oil, and (of course) MSG. Due to its once-unsavory reputation, some foodies who have never worked with it before might be wondering what exactly MSG is. Leave the stigma back in the '60s. It's been proven safe — unless for some reason you choose to guzzle down, like, a lot of it. MSG is back, baybee — and it belongs in your top-tier mayo.

MSG (short for monosodium glutamate) is widely categorized as a "flavor enhancer." It's made from L-glutamic acid, the amino acid by-product of fermenting corn, tapioca, sugar cane, sugar beets, or molasses. And the ingredient is a one-stop umami bomb. Like salt, MSG makes the mouth water, enhancing the way taste buds perceive flavor (with just ⅓ the sodium content of actual salt). To incorporate it into your copycat Kewpie mayo, all it takes is tossing some MSG right into the food processor with your other ingredients and blending away. No extra steps are required.