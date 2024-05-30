14 Types Of Bacon And How To Use Each Of Them

From sandwiches and casseroles to salads and soups, almost everything is better with bacon. The ingredient, which is traditionally made with pork, boasts a smoky and salty umami flavor that's oh-so-satisfying. Most commonly, bacon is made with the belly of a pig, but did you know that other parts can be used, too? The result is different types of bacon that vary in flavor and texture. What's more, bacon can even be prepared using a variety of techniques, seasonings, and slicing methods. All of these factors impact the best way to incorporate each style into your favorite bacon recipes.

For example, fattier varieties are ideal for adding a rich texture to dishes. These versions work well when paired with foods of contrasting consistencies, such as fresh vegetables. They'll also release a lot of fat when cooked, which might be desirable if you enjoy cooking with bacon grease. Other versions are meaty and lean, making them perfect for adding bulk to dishes sans extra grease.

Regardless of the variety of bacon you're working with, it's important to safely handle the meat. Always store it in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler. Keep it away from raw foods, like raw meat or fish, especially if the bacon is sold ready-to-eat. Otherwise, the drippings from raw meat might contaminate the bacon, potentially spreading illness-causing germs. Even then, you'll want to check the handling instructions for your specific type of bacon, as different varieties might call for different storage methods.