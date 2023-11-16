Croutons Are The Solution To Repurposing Leftover Bread Crusts

Home cooks are likely familiar with certain dilemmas that arise when part of a food or ingredient is leftover from a recipe ─ such as unwanted bread crusts. Not everyone relishes the crust of bread, and it's a common sight to find these outer slices left behind on the breadboard. They've enjoyed the soft, tender interior of a loaf, but the crusts remain, often abandoned and uneaten.

However, these often-overlooked morsels hold the potential for transforming into something truly delicious: homemade croutons. Instead of letting them go to waste, consider turning them into delightful croutons, a quick and easy solution that will elevate your culinary creations. Say goodbye to food waste and hello to a crunchy, flavorful topping for your salads and soups.

While making croutons at home is simple and straightforward, the key to making delicious croutons out of leftover bread crusts depends on how well you season the sometimes dry, dull edges. Ultimately, it's as simple as tossing the bite-sized bread crusts in olive oil or melted butter followed by a thorough coating of your favorite seasonings.