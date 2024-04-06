Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

5-Ingredient BLT Flatbread Recipe

Plate with two BLT flatbreads Taylor Murray/Tasting Table
By Taylor Murray/

In the wide world of sandwiches, there are a few that have risen to the top to claim all-star status. Italian subs, grilled cheese, and the classic club are among those in the hall of fame for best sandwiches. Another is undoubtedly the BLT. Rich bacon, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes — plus a healthy swath of mayonnaise — are the simple ingredients that combine to make this iconic and craveable dish. Many die-hard fans will have their favorite bread of choice for the sandwich, be it a thick whole wheat or a crusty sourdough. For a fun and interesting take, why not try this combo on a crisp grilled flatbread?

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us a BLT that is guaranteed to hit the spot. "I like switching it up by using a crisp flatbread for this sandwich because it allows the flavors of the sandwich to really shine through," Murray says. 

Gather your 5 ingredients for this BLT flatbread

Tray with flatbread BLT ingredients Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

This simple sandwich can be made with just five easy-to-find ingredients. The core ingredients of any BLT are, of course, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Since the sandwich has so few ingredients, you should take care to try to find the best version of each. Ripe tomatoes on the vine will have the best flavor, especially if they are in season. There are many different types of lettuce, but here go for an extra crisp one like Little Gem. For the bacon, opt for thick-cut strips which will add heft to the sandwich. This particular recipe uses flatbread, which can be bought at the store or made from scratch. Finally, a bit of mayo serves as the finishing touch for the assembly of the sandwich and gives a nice crispness to the grilled bread.

Step 1: Preheat oven

Hand turning oven dial Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Heat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Prepare the bacon

Sheet tray with raw bacon Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Lay bacon strips on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Step 3: Cook the bacon

Tray of oven crisped bacon Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Bake until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp, about 15 minutes. Set aside.

Step 4: Heat the grill

Gas grill preheating outdoors Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Step 5: Spread mayo on the bread

Mayonnaise spread on two flatbreads Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Spread each flatbread with 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise.

Step 6: Grill the bread

Two flatbreads on grill Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Grill mayo-side down until marks appear, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Step 7: Slice the tomatoes

Knife with tomatoes on board Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Slice tomatoes about 1/4-inch thick.

Step 8: Spread the rest of the mayo

Mayo spread on grilled flatbread Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Spread ungrilled side of flatbreads with the remaining 2 teaspoons of mayonnaise.

Step 9: Add the bacon

Flatbread with slices of bacon Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Top each flatbread with 3 slices cooked bacon.

Step 10: Add the tomato

Tomato slices added to sandwich Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Top with 3 slices tomato.

Step 11: Season the tomatoes

Salt and pepper on tomato Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Season with salt and pepper.

Step 12: Add the lettuce

Finished BLT on cutting board Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Top with lettuce leaves and fold to finish.

Step 13: Serve

Finished flatbread BLT on plate Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Serve.

Can I use my oven or to stovetop grill the flatbread?

Fresh flatbread on gas grill Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

In this recipe, we opted to use the high heat of a gas grill to toast the flatbreads. (And depending on the freshness of your flatbread, you may not need to do this step at all, especially if you are making the flatbreads from scratch at home.) But there are plenty of other options for adding a nice char to the bread. A charcoal grill would work well to crisp the breads and would add an extra layer of flavor that a gas grill can't touch. If outdoor grills aren't an option for you, you can use a cast iron grill pan for indoor grilling on your stovetop to achieve a similar result. Just make sure the pan is properly preheated and seasoned for best results.

If none of those options are available, a quick toast in the toaster oven or under your oven's broiler should do the trick. Just keep a close eye on your toasting flatbreads.

How do I get the crispiest bacon?

Tray with foil and bacon Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

When it comes to cooking bacon, there is a wide gap between bacon that's limp and soggy and bacon that is crispy and delicious. For a BLT sandwich, you definitely want to have the latter so that it stands up to the wetter ingredients like a ripe tomato. There are different techniques and theories as to how to achieve the crispiest bacon, but Murray has a clear favorite. "Without a doubt, baking bacon in the oven is the best way to get the crispiest texture," she says. "I also like the way that it creates a more mess-free experience and you can make way more at once without working in batches."

If you can't or don't wish to use the oven to crisp your bacon, you can use a pan on the stovetop. Just be sure to start with a cold pan and lay the strips in, slowly warming it up to medium-high heat. Cook the bacon on both sides until the it is crisp and the fat is rendered.

5-Ingredient BLT Flatbread Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This recipe shares the secret to the crispiest bacon for a BLT: Use the oven. And for a little twist, serve the classic sandwich on grilled flatbread.
Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
5
minutes
Servings
2
Servings
Fresh BLT on flatbread
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
  • 6 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 2 pieces flatbread
  • 4 teaspoons mayonnaise, divided
  • 2 ripe tomatoes
  • 1 cup lettuce leaves
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
  1. Heat oven to 400 F.
  2. Lay bacon strips on a foil-lined baking sheet.
  3. Bake until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp, about 15 minutes. Set aside.
  4. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  5. Spread each flatbread with 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise.
  6. Grill mayo-side down until marks appear, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
  7. Slice tomatoes about ¼-inch thick.
  8. Spread ungrilled side of flatbreads with the remaining 2 teaspoons of mayonnaise.
  9. Top each flatbread with 3 slices cooked bacon.
  10. Top with 3 slices tomato.
  11. Season with salt and pepper.
  12. Top with lettuce leaves and fold to finish.
  13. Serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 578
Total Fat 44.5 g
Saturated Fat 12.6 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 61.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 26.4 g
Dietary Fiber 3.0 g
Total Sugars 4.8 g
Sodium 1,036.4 mg
Protein 18.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended