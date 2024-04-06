5-Ingredient BLT Flatbread Recipe

In the wide world of sandwiches, there are a few that have risen to the top to claim all-star status. Italian subs, grilled cheese, and the classic club are among those in the hall of fame for best sandwiches. Another is undoubtedly the BLT. Rich bacon, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes — plus a healthy swath of mayonnaise — are the simple ingredients that combine to make this iconic and craveable dish. Many die-hard fans will have their favorite bread of choice for the sandwich, be it a thick whole wheat or a crusty sourdough. For a fun and interesting take, why not try this combo on a crisp grilled flatbread?

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us a BLT that is guaranteed to hit the spot. "I like switching it up by using a crisp flatbread for this sandwich because it allows the flavors of the sandwich to really shine through," Murray says.