Leftover Bread Crust Is The Perfect Excuse To Make French Toast Sticks

There's a reason that so many kids prefer their sandwiches with the crust cut off — the crust is easily the least desirable part of a piece of bread. If you find yourself still tempted to cut off your crust but don't want to waste food, there's no need to worry because there's a delicious way to repurpose those crusts: Make French toast sticks.

The idea actually makes sense. The crust is the hardest part of the bread and French toast works best with stale, hardened bread because that texture soaks up the custard better than a softer texture. It's a win-win. The crust will make for the perfect French toast vessel and the crust will turn into an appetizing treat.

To build up enough crusts to make a batch of French toast sticks, you can either do this in advance, leaving yourself with slices of crustless bread, or store the crusts in an airtight container after cutting them off until you have a good amount to use for this recipe. Overall, making French toast sticks is a super simple process.