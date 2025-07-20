How To Make The Pub-Style Fried Goat Cheese Bites You've Been Craving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried goat cheese bites are a decadently delicious dish you may have enjoyed at the pub. Crispy on the outside with a cheesy, creamy interior, these rich treats are delicious as an appetizer or snack. Goat cheese doesn't melt when heated — it warms and softens for a lovely bite without the pulled, stringy effect of fried bites filled with mozzarella. Goat cheese has a distinctively tangy flavor, one that pairs well with a variety of herbs and other ingredients, making it easy to customize the flavor to your preferences when making the bites at home.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for fried goat cheese bites flavored with fresh chives and mint. Both herbs are mixed into the cheese before the balls are formed, and more fresh chives are used to garnish the final dish. As a result, the cheese is enhanced with color and a herby brightness from both within and without. Deep-frying is what gives these bites their satisfying crunch, and it's surprisingly easy to do at home. If you haven't deep-fried before, all you'll need is a small saucepan, and you don't even need a thermometer (though a deep-fry thermometer is a useful tool). You can tell when the oil hits 375 F when a grain of rice sizzles enthusiastically and starts to float to the top when dropped in.

You don't have to visit the pub to enjoy this restaurant-quality dish. Pull out this fried goat cheese balls recipe the next time you want a satisfying savory snack or an impressive addition to your appetizer buffet.