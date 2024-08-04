Air Fryer Cheese Curds With Marinara Recipe

Of all the snackable, utensil-free appetizers out there, cheese curds are some of the most delicious and also some of the most overlooked. Many people tend to opt for mozzarella sticks for cheesy goodness or boneless wings for a comparable bite-sized nature, but fried cheese curds exist in a realm all their own in terms of convenience, ease of preparation, and the gooey center–to–crispy exterior ratio. With all of these perks in mind, it only makes sense that you might make these air fryer cheese curds for your next party or game day gathering. Brought to us by recipe developer Alexander Roberts, these curds couldn't be easier to make and even come with a quick and easy marinara sauce for optimal dipping.

While traditional cheese curds typically get the deep-fried treatment, these curds get their crispy exterior by way of an air fryer, which means that you won't have to use nearly as much oil. This recipe yields eight servings of cheese curds, so despite being one that requires only nine ingredients (including those for the marinara), it's bountiful enough to feed a crowd and steal the show amid a sea of apps.