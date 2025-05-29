Air Fryer Cheese Straws Are The Ultimate Weekday Snack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryer cheese straws are the crispy, cheesy snack you never knew you needed. Made with dough, cheese, and spices, they are perfect for an appetizer buffet or for whenever you need a quick and tasty pick-me-up. Cheese straws can be made with a variety of cheeses, so pick your favorites or follow our recipe below. They're one of many easy recipes to make in an air fryer — they don't require any added oil, you don't have to fire up the oven, and they come out crispy and perfectly cooked. Serve them alone or with marinara sauce or your favorite dip for a complementary flavor.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for air fryer cheese straws that are quick, easy, and delicious. Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses are distributed on a thawed puff pastry crust and flavored with minced garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper, and then the pastry is folded in half and cut into strips. The most precise part of the recipe comes next — twisting each strip into a spiral — but it's also fun to see the colors and textures come alive as you twist. All that's left is to air-fry the straws until browned and crispy. Not only are these cheese straws irresistible, but they look great with crispy cheese peeking out of multicolor spirals. Serve this savory finger food at your next party: No one needs to know how easy they really are to make.