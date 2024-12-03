Cajun Crab-Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers Recipe

Despite being 50% pepper, jalapeño poppers aren't usually as spicy as you'd think. Jalapeños have a wide range on the Scoville scale, sometimes reaching heat levels close to Serrano peppers. Even at their hottest, though, jalapeños are still one of the mildest types of chile peppers, and the kinds sold in grocery stores are usually the mildest you can get. That being said, you may want to adjust your peppers' heat.

If these Cajun-seasoned, hot-sauce packed peppers are too spicy, bring down the heat by omitting the hot sauce and swapping the pepper. Milder peppers include poblano, Hungarian, or shishitos. Shishito will be your closest comparison to jalapeños, as they look similar in size and texture. Poblanos, on the other hand, will make these appetizers into a full meal.

To make these poppers spicier, you can add more hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne, or a different cheese. Pepper jack cheese includes chiles and will amp up the heat just a little bit more. You can also swap the mild bell pepper for a spicier pepper like Serrano or use extra diced jalapeños instead. If you are really trying to sweat, swap the jalapeño for a spicy pepper like Serrano — but don't be too ambitious here, anything hotter will be too hot to enjoy.

