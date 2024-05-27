What To Look For When Choosing The Best Canned Crab Meat

Unless you're an expert in the culinary applications of canned crustaceans, it can be an overwhelming challenge to select the right crab meat at the right price for any specific dish. It would be easy to assume the higher the price, the better the crab meat, but that's not necessarily the case. In fact, the lowest-priced variety of canned crab meat is generally considered to be the most flavorful. Aside from price, there's also the matter of packaging. To be clear, we're focusing on pasteurized, refrigerated fresh crab meat — the variety you'll often see displayed on ice in front of the fish counter at the grocery store — not the shelf-stable product for sale alongside canned tuna fish. Most brands of pasteurized canned crab meat are displayed in, well, cans. Some purveyors pack picked and processed crab meat in quasi see-through plastic containers, but let's assume you won't be able to view the product through the packaging. It's a conundrum.

So how do you make the right choice based on label alone? Let's break it down. (Pun intended.) For context, we're focusing on cooked crab meat that has been hand-picked from the shell. Think of it as the difference between buying a whole live lobster and purchasing prepared lobster meat. The purveyor has already done all the hard work of cooking and breaking down the crab.