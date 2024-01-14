Forget The Jalapeños And Start Making Poppers With Shishito Peppers

Jalapeño poppers stuffed with a creamy cheese filling are delicious whether they're fried, roasted, or wrapped in bacon. It's a classic appetizer you've likely eaten at a casual dinner party or ordered at your favorite neighborhood watering hole. We can all probably agree on how delicious the zesty jalapeños are when you take a bite, but they're not the only pepper variety that works for this dish — because Shishito peppers taste just as delicious filled with cheese.

In fact, Shishito peppers are an ideal ingredient swap if you are sensitive to heat. Compared to jalapeños, which can have up to 8,000 units on the Scoville scale, Shishitos only have between 50 and 200 Scoville units. Be warned, you might occasionally come across a Shishito with a kick of heat, but they're going to be mild the majority of the time. If you've eaten blistered Shishitos at a restaurant, imagine how the citrusy and slightly sweet peppers will taste filled with cheese.

Try this trick with our recipe for broiled jalapeño poppers created by Tasting Table recipe developer Catherine Brookes. You can easily swap the jalapeños with Shishito peppers and use the same filling of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and spices.