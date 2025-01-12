Game-Day Fried Pickle Eggrolls Recipe

Game day just got a little more fun with these fried pickle eggrolls. We've taken a classic eggroll and swapped the traditional filling for dill pickles and cheese. The outer shell is savory and crispy and the inside surprises you with melted cheese and a tangy sharp bite of pickle. The zesty dipping sauce is easy to put together with just mayonnaise and sriracha, and offers the perfect amount of heat to complement the bold flavors of the fried pickles. This easy and unusual recipe will help you take your game-day spread to the next level.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Pre-made eggroll wrappers make this snack a breeze to make, and it will no doubt be a hit. Along with game day, these eggrolls also can make their way to potlucks, birthday parties, movie nights, family barbecues, and cocktail parties — or serve them with a salad and call it dinner." Keep reading to learn how to make the easiest finger food in under 15 minutes.