Game-Day Fried Pickle Eggrolls Recipe
Game day just got a little more fun with these fried pickle eggrolls. We've taken a classic eggroll and swapped the traditional filling for dill pickles and cheese. The outer shell is savory and crispy and the inside surprises you with melted cheese and a tangy sharp bite of pickle. The zesty dipping sauce is easy to put together with just mayonnaise and sriracha, and offers the perfect amount of heat to complement the bold flavors of the fried pickles. This easy and unusual recipe will help you take your game-day spread to the next level.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Pre-made eggroll wrappers make this snack a breeze to make, and it will no doubt be a hit. Along with game day, these eggrolls also can make their way to potlucks, birthday parties, movie nights, family barbecues, and cocktail parties — or serve them with a salad and call it dinner." Keep reading to learn how to make the easiest finger food in under 15 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for game-day fried pickle eggrolls
To make this recipe, you only need a short list of ingredients. Pick up a package of pre-made eggrolls to start. You won't need the whole package but with the leftovers, you can make these vegetarian eggrolls or these Southwest eggrolls.
Then grab a jar of dill pickle spears, and either Swiss, provolone, or Havarti cheese. You'll also need oil for frying and any type of vegetable oil will do. For the sauce pick up some mayonnaise and sriracha.
Step 1: Add the filling to the wrapper
Lay an eggroll wrapper in front of you with one point facing downwards. Add a slice of cheese with the point also downward, and top with a pickle spear in the center
Step 2: Start rolling
To roll, bring the point closest to you up over the pickle.
Step 3: Fold in the sides to finish rolling
Now fold in the sides and continue rolling.
Step 4: Seal with water
Dip your fingers in water and dab on the top point of the wrapper to seal. Repeat with the remaining eggrolls.
Step 5: Add the oil to a deep skillet
Add the oil to a deep skillet and bring the heat to medium-high for 5-8 minutes.
Step 6: Make the sauce
While the oil is heating up combine the mayonnaise with the sriracha and set aside.
Step 7: Test the oil heat
Test the oil heat using a thermometer until you get the temperature to 375 F.
Step 8: Cook the eggrolls
Now add the eggrolls in batches and cook for 3 minutes on each side.
Step 9: Dry the eggrolls on paper towels
Remove with tongs and dry on paper towels.
Step 10: Serve the eggrolls
Serve the eggrolls with the sauce
Ingredients
- 8 eggroll wrappers
- 8 pickle spears
- 8 slices Swiss, provolone, or Havarti cheese
- 1¼ cups vegetable oil
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Directions
What are other ingredients that can be used in the eggrolls?
There are several ways to tweak the eggrolls to use what you have or include some of your favorite things. First off, you can go for pepper Jack cheese, mozzarella, or cheddar for a twist of the flavor and texture. A layer of cream cheese can be used in addition to or in place of the sliced cheese. Both vegan sliced cheese and vegan cream cheese will work if you want to make this recipe dairy-free. If you like a spicy kick, you can pair the pepper Jack with sliced pickled or fresh jalapeño slices. Or, if you like it extra hot, use serrano or habanero peppers.
For a sharp bite, add in red onion, or for a touch of sweetness use shredded carrots. For a pop of green, fresh spinach leaves will add a nice flavor. If you want the eggrolls to be heartier, you can add a slice of ham or turkey.
Feel free to add any type of sauce to the inside of the roll. For a smoky taste go for barbecue sauce, or to offer more tang, use a honey mustard dressing. The sriracha dipping sauce can be substituted for blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing, or a garlic aioli sauce.
What are alternate methods of cooking pickle eggrolls?
If frying is not your thing, there are other methods for cooking the eggrolls. If you have an air-fryer, spray the eggrolls with cooking spray and cook for about 10 minutes at 400 F. Flip them halfway for even cooking. You can also use your oven. Lay the eggrolls on a baking sheet and brush them with oil or spray them with cooking spray, and bake for 12 minutes at 400 F.
You can use a griddle pan to get them extra crispy. Add a small amount of oil to the griddle pan and bring the heat to medium-high. Add the eggrolls and cook for about 4 minutes on each side. This method also works in a non-stick frying pan.
You can even steam the rolls so they come out softer. Place the eggrolls in a metal or bamboo steamer over a pot of water that is at a low boil for about 10-15 minutes. Even though it isn't a crispy version, the cheese will melt nicely and the outer shell with be buttery soft.